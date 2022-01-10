JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

WBBPE Primary TET Result 2017 Released @wbtetresult.in: Download Link Here

WBBPE Primary TET Result 2017 has been released by West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on wbtetresult.in. Download From Here.

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 19:59 IST
WB TET Result 2017
WB TET Result 2017

WBBPE Primary TET Result 2021:West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the result of the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 (Primary TET). Candidates, who attended WBBPE Exam 2021 on 31 January 2022, can download Primary TET Result using their Roll Number and Date of Birth, from the website of WBBPE on wbtetresult.in.

WBBPE Primary TET Result Link provided below. Participants can also download WBBPE TET Result 2017 through the provided link:

WBBPE Primary TET Result Download Link

How to Download WBBPE Primary TET Result 2017?

  1. Go to the official website of WBBPE - wbtetresult.in
  2. Click on the link given  ‘Click hereRESULT OF TET-2017-EXAMINATION, CONDUCTED BY WBBPE’
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download WB Primary TET Result 2021

TET 2017 Exam (Primary I-V) was held offline mode throughout the State of West Bengal. 

Events Important Dates
WBBPE TET Date 2021 31 January 2021
WBBPE TET Result Date 10 January 2022

FAQ

What is my WB TET Roll Number?

The roll number is available on your WBBPE Primary TET Admit Card 2021.

How to Download WBBPE TET Merit List ?

The candidates can download the result from the official website -wbtetresult.in
