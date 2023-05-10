WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Out, Check Official Notification Here

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Board has announced the class 10th result date and time. WB Madhyamik results will be announced on May 19, 2023 at 10 AM. Check the official tweet and notice here

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Date and Time (OUT): the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the state Madhyamik results on May 19. Bratya Basu, WB Education Minister, today tweeted that - “19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.”

As per the official notice released, the board president will declare the result via press conference. Once the WB Madhyamik 10th result is declared, the link will be activated at 12 PM. Students can check their class 10th result online at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Last year, WBBSE 10th result was announced on June 3, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 86.60%. A total of 88.59% of boys passed the examination and 85.0% of girls qualified.

Check WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmation Notification

It has been stated in the notification, "This is for the information of all concerned that the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.), 2023, will be announced by the Hon'ble President of the Board on 19th May 2023, at 10:00 am through a press conference."

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmation Tweet

The result date and time were confirmed by Bratya Basu, West Bengal Education Minister on his official Twitter handle. Check the tweet below: