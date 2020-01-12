WBHRB Recruitment 2020 for 32 Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Posts

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Posts in the West Bengal General Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from 10 January to 20 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Start Date of Application – 10 January 2020
- Last Date of Application - 20 January 2020 before 8 PM
WBHRB Vacancy Details
Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer – 32 Posts
Pay Scale:
PB 4A-Scale- 15,600/- - 42000/- Grade Pay- 5,400 Other allowances shall also be admissible as per existing Government Rules
Eligibility Criteria for Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Master’s Degree in Physics or Electronics or Biophysics from a recognized University ;
- A post Graduate Degree or post Graduate Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics of a recognized University or Institution ; AND
- A certificate of Radiation Safety Officer from Bhaba Atomic Research Centre or Atomic energy Regulatory Board. OR 2 M.Sc. in Medical Physics from any recognized University along with certificate of Radiation Safety Officer from Bhaba Atomic Research Centre or Atomic energy Regulatory Board.
Age Limit:
45 Years
How to Apply for WBHRB Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can online through www.wbhrb.inon from 10 January to 20 January 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 210/- only through GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System ), Govt. of West Bengal under the Head of Account ‘0051-00-104- 002-16’.