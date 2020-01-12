WBHRB Recruitment 2020 for 32 Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Posts

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Posts in the West Bengal General Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from 10 January to 20 January 2020.

Important Dates

Start Date of Application – 10 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 20 January 2020 before 8 PM

WBHRB Vacancy Details

Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer – 32 Posts

Pay Scale:

PB 4A-Scale- 15,600/- - 42000/- Grade Pay- 5,400 Other allowances shall also be admissible as per existing Government Rules

Eligibility Criteria for Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Master’s Degree in Physics or Electronics or Biophysics from a recognized University ;

A post Graduate Degree or post Graduate Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics of a recognized University or Institution ; AND

A certificate of Radiation Safety Officer from Bhaba Atomic Research Centre or Atomic energy Regulatory Board. OR 2 M.Sc. in Medical Physics from any recognized University along with certificate of Radiation Safety Officer from Bhaba Atomic Research Centre or Atomic energy Regulatory Board.

Age Limit:

45 Years

How to Apply for WBHRB Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can online through www.wbhrb.inon from 10 January to 20 January 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 210/- only through GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System ), Govt. of West Bengal under the Head of Account ‘0051-00-104- 002-16’.

WBHRB Physicist-cum-Radiation Safety Officer Notification