WBJEE 2023 Answer Key: Official Model Answer Key Releases, Raise Objections Till May 13

WBJEE 2023 Answer Key: WBJEEB has released the model answer key of West Bengal at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can challenge it till May 13 by 11:59 pm online. Check steps here

WBJEE 2023 Answer Key: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the model answer key for West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the official WBJEE answer key online at wbjeeb.nic.in. They can download the model answer key by using their application number and password.

The officials have also provided the facility to raise objections in the model WBJEE 2023 answer key. They can challenge it online until May 13. After reviewing the objections raised, the authorities will release the WBJEE final answer key. Based on that the rsults will be prepared and announced at: wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

WBJEE 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to West Bengal JEE in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to raise objections May 13, 2023 till 11:59 PM Final WB JEE answer key To be notified WBJEE result To be notified

How to download WBJEE Answer Key 2023?

Using the provisional answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores in the examination. To do so, they have to download the official WBJEE answer key by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down, click on the model answer key view

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number, password, security pin and sign in

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

How to raise objections in Model WBJEE 2023 Answer key?

Candidates can also the challenge answer key till May 13 till 11:59 pm online. They can raise objections on any number of questions in one session. To raise objections, they have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question through net banking, debit card/credit card or UPI. They can check below the steps to know how to raise objections:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down, click on the model answer key - challenge for WBJEE 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number, password, security pin and sign in

Step 5: Raise objections in any number of questions, in case of any error

WBJEE Answer Key Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

When will WBJEE Result 2023 be announced?

It has been stated in the notice that, “WBJEEB will review all challenges and take final decisions. The Board’s decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/appeal will be entertained. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys.”

With this it can be expected to be released by the end of May. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The WBJEE result is released in the form of a rank card. Candidates have to visit the official website to download it. Based on the WBJEE exam result, all the shortlisted candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

