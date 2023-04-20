WBJEE Admit Card 2023 Out, Get West Bengal JEE Hall Ticket Download Link Here

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Released: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE admit card today - April 20, 2023. Students who have successfully completed the registration and application process can visit the official website of WBJEEB to download the hall ticket.
WBJEE 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023. The hall ticket is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the exams. Details such as exam centre name and address, reporting time on exam day, candidate details and exam day instructions will be given on the admit card.
Students can visit the WBJEEB website - wbjeeb.nic.in to download the hall ticket. A direct link for students to download the hall ticket is also available here.
WBJEE Admit Card 2023 - Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Name of Examination
|WBJEE 2023
|Admit Card release date
|April 20, 2023
|WBJEE 2023 Exam Date
|April 30, 2023
WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here
How to Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card
The hall ticket for WBJEE is available on the official website of WBJEEB. To download the admit card students are required to visit the website and enter the application number and date of birth in the link given. Students can also follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board
Step 2: Click on WBJEE
Step 3: Click on the admit card download link
Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth
Step 5: Download the hall ticket
Details Mentioned on WBJEE Hall Ticket 2023
WBJEE 2023 admit card will include the candidate details along with the exam centre information and instructions for candidates. Students must check for the below-mentioned particulars on their hall tickets.
- Candidate name
- Registration number
- Application number
- Exam centre name and address
- Reporting time to the centre
- Schedule of examination
- Exam day instructions
What to do in case of discrepancy in WBJEE 2023 Admit Card?
It is important for candidates to check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case there are any changes to be made or any discrepancies in the WBJEE 2023 hall ticket, students are advised to contact the concerned authorities and get the necessary changes made.
WBJEE 2023 - Important Instructions
- WBJEE is conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes offered in colleges across the state.
- The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 (Paper 1 - Mathematics) will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and shift 2 (Paper 2 - Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.
- Students will not be allowed entry into the exam hall without the WBJEE 2023 admit card
- Candidates are required to carry a copy of a coloured photograph and a valid photo id card with the exam hall ticket.
- Candidates need to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam.