WBJEE Admit Card 2023 Out, Get West Bengal JEE Hall Ticket Download Link Here

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card has been released on the official website today - April 20, 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the direct link given here.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE admit card today - April 20, 2023. Students who have successfully completed the registration and application process can visit the official website of WBJEEB to download the hall ticket.

WBJEE 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023. The hall ticket is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the exams. Details such as exam centre name and address, reporting time on exam day, candidate details and exam day instructions will be given on the admit card.

Students can visit the WBJEEB website - wbjeeb.nic.in to download the hall ticket. A direct link for students to download the hall ticket is also available here.

WBJEE Admit Card 2023 - Overview

Particulars Details Name of Examination WBJEE 2023 Admit Card release date April 20, 2023 WBJEE 2023 Exam Date April 30, 2023

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here

How to Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card

The hall ticket for WBJEE is available on the official website of WBJEEB. To download the admit card students are required to visit the website and enter the application number and date of birth in the link given. Students can also follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

Step 2: Click on WBJEE

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the hall ticket

Details Mentioned on WBJEE Hall Ticket 2023

WBJEE 2023 admit card will include the candidate details along with the exam centre information and instructions for candidates. Students must check for the below-mentioned particulars on their hall tickets.

Candidate name

Registration number

Application number

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time to the centre

Schedule of examination

Exam day instructions

What to do in case of discrepancy in WBJEE 2023 Admit Card?

It is important for candidates to check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case there are any changes to be made or any discrepancies in the WBJEE 2023 hall ticket, students are advised to contact the concerned authorities and get the necessary changes made.

WBJEE 2023 - Important Instructions

WBJEE is conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes offered in colleges across the state.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 (Paper 1 - Mathematics) will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and shift 2 (Paper 2 - Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Students will not be allowed entry into the exam hall without the WBJEE 2023 admit card

Candidates are required to carry a copy of a coloured photograph and a valid photo id card with the exam hall ticket.

Candidates need to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam.

