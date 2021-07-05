WBMSC Admit Card 2021 Expected Today for Various Posts: Check WBMSC Exam Schedule & Latest Updates Here

WBMSC Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager (Finance), District Manager, Assistant General Manager and Lower Division Clerk, Work Assistant, Draftsman, Deputy General Manager, Junior Assistant Manager (Finance), Surveyor, SAE(Civil), AE(Civil). The candidates who enrolled themselves for WBMSC Exam will be able to download admit cards through the official website of WBMC.i.e.mscwb.org.
According to the schedule released by the commission, the exam for the aforementioned posts will be conducted on 18 July, 24 July and 25 July. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded today. i.e. 5 July 2021 as per the notice. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.
In case of non-receipt of Admit Card or any difficulty in downloading admit card candidate may contact the commission’s office for issuing admit card on 13 July & 15 July between 11.00 AM and 4.00 PM. Candidates are requested to bring their proper ID proof and documents with recent passport size photographs to collect the admit card.
WBMSC Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern
The OMR based written exam of 200 marks consisting of multiple-choice, objective type of 100 questions carrying 2 marks each will be conducted. There will be a negative of 1 mark each for every incorrect answer. Questions will be set in English.
WBMSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria for Various Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and personality tests.
Instructions to Follow:
- Bag & Baggage, Mobile Phones, Calculator, Smart Watches, Pager or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the exam is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future exams.
- Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the above-banned items to the venue of the exam, as arrangements for safekeeping cannot be assured.
- Please note that if any candidate adopts any unfair means or malpractice or commit any misconduct while appearing for the exam, his/her candidature is liable to be summarily cancelled. Moreover, he/she may be liable to penal action.