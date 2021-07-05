WBMSC Admit Card 2021 Expected Today for Various Posts: Check WBMSC Exam Schedule & Latest Updates Here

WBMSC Admit Card 2021 to release today at mscwb.org. Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Instructions for Exam and other latest updates here.

WBMSC Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager (Finance), District Manager, Assistant General Manager and Lower Division Clerk, Work Assistant, Draftsman, Deputy General Manager, Junior Assistant Manager (Finance), Surveyor, SAE(Civil), AE(Civil). The candidates who enrolled themselves for WBMSC Exam will be able to download admit cards through the official website of WBMC.i.e.mscwb.org.

According to the schedule released by the commission, the exam for the aforementioned posts will be conducted on 18 July, 24 July and 25 July. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded today. i.e. 5 July 2021 as per the notice. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

In case of non-receipt of Admit Card or any difficulty in downloading admit card candidate may contact the commission’s office for issuing admit card on 13 July & 15 July between 11.00 AM and 4.00 PM. Candidates are requested to bring their proper ID proof and documents with recent passport size photographs to collect the admit card.

WBMSC Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern

The OMR based written exam of 200 marks consisting of multiple-choice, objective type of 100 questions carrying 2 marks each will be conducted. There will be a negative of 1 mark each for every incorrect answer. Questions will be set in English.

WBMSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria for Various Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and personality tests.

Instructions to Follow: