WBP Constable Final Result OUT: Download Marks PDF Here

WBP Constable Final Result: West Bengal Police announced the final result of r the Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 on April 19, 2023. The candidates can check WBP Result from the official website of WB Police (prb.wb.gov.in). Candidates are advised to search their result by keying in their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth with a selection of his/her permanent District/State. WBP has also released the list of not recommended candidates and whose result kept in Abeyance.

WBP Constable Final Result Selection List Download Here List of Not Recommended Candidates Download Here

List of the candidates whose result kept in abeyance Download Here



According to the official notice, “The Final Merit List of provisionally recommended candidates in connection with recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 has been announced and uploaded in the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in).

How to Download WBP Final Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB Police

Step 2: Click on ‘Final Provisionally Recommended Candidates for Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020’ and then on ‘Final Provisionally Recommended Candidates’

Step 3: Download WBP Final Result PDF

Step 4: Check Name, DOB, Gender, Category, SubCategory, Marks obtained in Final Written Test (out of 85), Marks obtained in Interview (out of 15) and Total Marks (out of 100) and Category under

which they are recommended