WBP SI Result 2022 (Out) @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Download Link and Physical Date Here

WBP SI Result has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its official website @wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check how to Download WBP SI Result 2021-22 link, steps and physical exam details below here.

WBP SI Result 2021 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the result of the prelims exam held for the post of SubInspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) on its website i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. All those who have attended the WBP SI Exam on 05 December 2021 can download WBP Result 2021, directly, by clicking on WBP SI Result Link given in this article using their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with the selection of their permanent district.

WBP SI PMT/PET 2022

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from 28 April 2022.

WBP SI PMT/PET Admit Card 2022

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates can download th Admit Cards for PMT & PET through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) from 21 April 2022.

As per the official notice "The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena. The candidates applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates (by post only). Candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the mentioned websites for further update"

How to Download WBP SI Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of WBP - wbpolice.gov.in and click on the link flashing on the homepage 'Result of Preliminary Examination to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020' Click on the 'get details' link given against 'Result of Preliminary Examination' A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your details Download WB Police SI Result 2021 Check your marks

The board had published WB SI Recruitment Notification 2022 for filling 1088 Sub-Inspector Armed and Unarmed Posts. Online applications were invited from 22 January to 20 February 2021.