WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @wbpsc.gov.in, Prelims Exam in May

he Public Service Commission, West Bengal is conducting West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Exam 2021 for various posts in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process, Notification and Online Application Link.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2022: The Public Service Commission, West Bengal is conducting West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Exam 2021 for various posts in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. Those who are interested to appear for the exam can apply online from 07 February 2022. WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Application will close on 27 February 2022.

Applicants will b called for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Preliminary Examination in the month of May 2022 to be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling centres. Those who qualify the prelims exam will be called for the main exam followed by interview.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Notification Download

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application: 07 February 2022

Closing date for submission of online application: 27 February 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees online: 27 February 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Edit window will remain open: From 08 March 2022 to 14 March 2022 (upto12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees offline: 28 February 2022. However, the Challan must be generated by the 27 February 2022 positively

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 36 (Fresh vacancies – 29 & Backlog vacancies – 07)

Fresh vacancies - 29 (Unreserved – 16, SC - 06, ST – 02, OBC (A) [non-creamy layer] – 03, OBC(B) [non-creamy layer] – 02)

Backlog vacancies: 07 (Deaf and hard of hearing(DHH) – 05, Autism/Intectual Disability/Specific Learning Disability/Mental Illness/Multiple Disabilities – 02)

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Salary:

Rs. Level 16, Rs. 56,100-1,44,300 as per WBS ( ROPA) Rules, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Exam

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or must be a Member of the “Institute of Chartered Accountants of India” or must be a Member of the “Institute of Cost Accountants of India” or MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under 2 (Two) years full time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

Age Limit:

36 years

Selection Process for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) Main Examination (Conventional Type) Personality Test.

How to Apply for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Exam 2022 ?

Online Applications should be submitted on official website (wbpsc.gov.in) from 07 to 27 February 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 210/- (SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.)