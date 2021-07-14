WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result 2021 OUT @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Civil Service 2019 Group A & B Result Here

WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result Declared. Check Final List, Cut off Marks for appointment to the posts of Group A & B through Civil Service 2019 Exam.

WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the interview result for recruitment in Group A & B Posts through West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Exam 2019. All those who appeared in the WB Civil Service (Exe) 2019 can download their result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

The direct link for downloading Civil Service 2019 Group A & B Results is given below. The marks obtained by the last recommended candidates in each category is also given along with the result.

How to download WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result 2021?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘ LIST OF THE CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR RECTT. IN THE WEST BENGAL POLICE SERVICE ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION,2019 - GROUP 'B' and Group A SERVICE (ADVERTISEMENT NUMBER 29/2018) under What’s a new section. A PDF will be opened. Download WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result 2021 for Group A

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result 2021 for Group B

Official Website

As per result, a total of 70 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Group A Services while 17 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Group B Services against 20 vacancies. Candidates are also informed that no separate individual intimation letter will be sent in this regard. Candidates can directly download WBPSC Civil Service Interview Result 2021 by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.

