WBPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Fire Operator Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had released the notification for the recruitment of the post of Fire Operator posts against Advt. No. 15/2018 on its official website. Candidates can check the list of candidates recommended for recruitment of 1452 permanent posts of Fire Operator in the West Bengal Fire Service under the Department of Fire and Emergency Service, Govt of West Bengal against Advt No 15/2018.

