WBPSC Workshop Instructor Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release on This Date @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule

West Bengal PSC has released notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 for Workshop Instructor posts on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check update here.

WBPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 for the post of Workshop Instructor/Instructor. Commission has uploaded the details schedule to download Admit Card for the interview round for the above posts.

Commission is to conduct the interview for the Workshop Instructor/Instructor post on 25/30 May 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the post of Workshop Instructor/Instructor in the Trade/Discipline of Packaging Technology/ Architecture can download their interview schedule/admit card from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Workshop Instructor/Instructor in the Trade/Discipline of Packaging Technology in Govt. Polytechnics, W.B. in the W.B.G.S. on 25 May 2022. The interview for the Workshop Instructor/Instructor in the Trade/Discipline of Architecture in Govt. Polytechnics, W.B. will be held on 30 May 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts should note that they can download their respective call letters from Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in on & from 18.5.2022 & 23.5.2022 respectively for the above mentioned interviews.

You can check the WBPSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update

Visit the official website of WBPSC-psc.wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the Subject section on the home page. Click on the link "MPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SCHEDULE OF FORTHCOMING INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF WORKSHOP INSTRUCTOR/INSTRUCTOR [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 2(14)/2020 & 2(10)/2020]"displaying on the homepage. The PDF of the WBPSC Admit Card /Interview Schedule 2022 Notice will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download WBPSC Admit Card /Interview Schedule 2022 Notice and save it for future reference.

