WBPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Assistant Curator Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

WBPSC Assistant Curator Interview Schedule 2022 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Curator the Department of Higher Education, Science & Technology and Biotechnology. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Curator post on 7th March 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above post should note that Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card on the official website at http://pscwbapplication.in & https://wbpsc.gov.in five days before the interview. Candidates can download the interview call letter after providing their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

