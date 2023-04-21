WBPSC Judicial Service Mains Admit Card 2023 On Apr 26 @wbpsc.gov.in; Download Exam Schedule 

West Bengal PSC has released the Judicial Service mains exam admit card/schedule update on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

WBPSC Judicial Service Mains Admit Card 2023 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Judicial Service mains exam admit card/schedule update on its official website. The Commission has decided to conduct the Judicial Service Mains Exam from May 04, 2023 onward. You can download the mains admit card from April 26, 2023 from the official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Judicial Service Mains Exam round can download the Judicial Service mains admit card update from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the Judicial Service mains exam admit card/schedule update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Judicial Service mains exam admit card/schedule update





According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the exam for compulsory and optional subjects for Judicial Service Final Exam from May 04 to May 13, 2023. Exams for English Composition, Essay & Precis Writing and Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Composition, Essay & Translation from English into Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali will be conducted on May, 04, 2023.

The exam for Compulsory paper will be held from May 04 to 08 May, 2023 in two sittings i.e. forenoon session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and afternoon session 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Exams for optional subjects will be held from May 10 to 13, 2023.

Compulsory Subjects

Date Forenoon Session (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon) Afternoon Session

(2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) 04.05.2023 (Thursday) English Composition, Essay

&

Precis Writing. Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Composition,

Essay &

Translation from English into

Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali. 06.05.2023

(Saturday) General Knowledge and

Current Affairs. Civil Procedure Code. 07.05.2023

(Sunday) Criminal Procedure Code & Indian Penal

Code. Indian Evidence Act. 08.05.2023

(Monday) Law of Contracts & Torts. Transfer of Property Act.

You can check the details exam schedule including Optional Subjects on the official website.

The Commission will release the admit card for the Judicial Service mains exam on April 26, 2023 on its official website. You can download your admit from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page.



How To Download: WBPSC Judicial Service Mains Admit Card 2023