WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Lecturer in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Lecturer in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering post on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview from 18 January 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Lecturer post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notice released by West Bengal Public Service Commission, the Interview for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering will be held from 18 January to 11 February 2021.

Candidates can download their e-interview call letters from 12th January2021 from the official website. Commission has also released the cut off marks for various categories and candidates can check their respective cut off available on the official website.

All such candidates applied for the post of Lecturer in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering in Govt Polytechnics in the W.B.G.S. under the Department of Technical Education, Training & Skill Development, Govt. of West Bengal vide Commission's advt. no. 24(vi)/2018 can check the details of the Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can download the WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Lecturer post with direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Lecturer Post