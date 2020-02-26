WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card 2019-20 Available @pscwbapplication.in, Dowbload WB PSC Miscellaneous Admit Card Here

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card 2019-20: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card of preliminary exam for Miscellaneous Services Recruitment 2019 on www.pscwbapplication.in. Candidates who have applied for WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Exam 2019 can download their WBPSC Miscellaneous Services e-admit card from official website or directly through the link given below. The candidates will be required to provide their Enrolment Number or First Name and Date of Birth.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Exam is scheduled to be held 08 March 2020 (Sunday) at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal. The exam will consist of only one paper containing 100 Multiple choice objective type questions on General Studies (150 marks) and Arithmetic (50 marks). Each question carries 2 marks. The total time duration given to complete the test is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

How to Download WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card 2019-20?

Go to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in. Go to ‘Click Here’ given against ‘MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION-2019 (ADVT. NO. 13/2019)’, on the homepage in Admit Card Section. Enter either your Enrolment Number or First Name and Date of Birth and click on the ‘Search’ button. WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card will appear on your screen. Download ‘PSC Miscellaneous Admit Card 2020’ and save it for future reference.

It is to be noted that WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Exam is a screening test i.e. the marks obtained by candidates in Preliminary Examination will not be counted in the final merit list. Qualified candidates in prelims will be called for Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written).

The commission is conducting the Miscellaneous Exam 2020 for the recruitment of various posts such as Assistant Child Development Project Officer, Disaster Management Officer/Block Disaster Management Officer, Block Youth Officer/Municipal Youth Officer/Borough Youth Officer, (4) Block Welfare Officer/Welfare Officer, Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare, Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer etc.

