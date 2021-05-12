WBPSC Interview 2021 for Motor Vehicles Inspector Post Now in Online Mode @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Updates

WBPSC MVI Interview 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has will conduct the interview for Motor Vehicles Inspector post against Advt. No. 32/2019 in online mode due to surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Motor Vehicles Inspector posts can check the latest update available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

It is noted that interview for Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) under the Transport Department, Govt. of W.B. was scheduled on 19th May 2021, 20th May 2021, 21st May 2021 and 24th May 2021. WBPSC has released the short notification regarding the guidelines to conduct the interview in online mode.

Notification further says, "In view of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, it has been decided that interview for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) under the Transport Department, Govt. of W.B. [Advt. No. 32/2019] scheduled on 19th May 2021, 20th May 2021, 21st May 2021 and 24th May 2021 will be taken in online mode. The date-wise schedule of interviews indicating Roll Number and Category of the candidates is already available in the website."

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Motor Vehicles Inspector Post should note that they will have to attend the Online meeting from any suitable location by accessing a link sent to the email id as per our record not more than 30 minutes before the time scheduled for commencement of interview using a computer with webcam/Smartphone/tablet and high speed internet connection capable of supporting video conference.

Candidates should note that they will have to scanned and uploaded to the essential documents as mentioned in the notification to http://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in at least 3 (three) working days ahead of the date fixed for interview. Link will be available for this interview from 15.05.2021.

You can check the details of the short notification for WBPSC MVI Interview 2021 on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



