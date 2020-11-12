WBPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Pharmacist/Salesman Grade 3 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

WBPSC Pharmacist Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result for the posts of Pharmacist-cum-Salesman Grade 3 on its official website. A total of 498 candidates have been qualified for the Interview round for the Pharmacist Grade III/ Pharmacist cum Salesman Grade III Posts. All such candidates appeared in the Screening Test for these posts can check their result available on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.-wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission, the result for the Pharmacist-cum-Salesman Grade 3 is has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates can check their Roll Number with the list available on the official portal of the commission.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Pharmacist Grade III/ Pharmacist cum Salesman Grade III (Advt No. 21/2019) will be called for the next Interview round under the selection process for these posts.

Commission has also released the Marks obtained in the Preliminary Screening Test by the last candidate of each category on its official website. According to the marks released by the commission for various categories, UR-35.67, OBC-A-24.00, OBC-B-29.67, SC-22.00,ST-4.00...You can check the details of the marks obtained by other categories candidates available on the official website.

All such candidates appeared in the Preliminary Screening Test for the Pharmacist-cum-Salesman Grade 3 posts can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Pharmacist/Salesman Grade 3 Posts