WBPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test 2022 Postponed Due to Local Bodies Election in State @wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released postponement notice for screening test of Assistant Professor Post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check notice here.

WBPSC Screening Test 2022 Postponed: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the screening test scheduled for Assistant Professor Post in different subject. Commission has postponed the screening test due to election of several local bodies in the state. All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Professor Posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission .i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.



You can download the WBPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test 2022 Postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Screening Test 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on the link MPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SCREENING TEST FOR THE RECRUITMET TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSIOR IN 20 DIFFERENT SUBJECT VIDE [ADVT.NO. 29(1)2019] flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Screening Test 2022 Postponement Notice on your screen. Download Postponement Notice and save it for future reference.



It is noted that WBPSC was set to conduct the screening test on 26 February 2022 for Assistant Professor for various subject including Bengali, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Education, English, Geography, Geology and others.

You can download the WBPSC Screening Test 2022 Postponement Notice directly from the link given below.

Now Commission has decided to postponed the screening test due to election of several local bodies scheduled on 27 February 2022.