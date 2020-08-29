WBPSC Supervisor Result 2020 Out @pscwbapplication, ICDS Written Exam on 10 and 11 October

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the result of preliminary screening test for the post of Supervisior (Female) on its official website. The candidates can check the ICDS Result 2020 from the official website pscwbapplication.com

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2020 Link is also given below. The candidates can check the roll number of selected candidates through the link.

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result Download

A total of 29997 candidates are qualified in the test. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for Written Examination (Conventional Type) of 400 marks. As per WBPSC Revised calender, WBPSC ICDS Mains Exam shall be held on 10 October and 11 October 2020.

How to Download WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of WBPSC pscwbapplication.com Click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR WRITTEN EXAM. ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE PRELIMINARY SCREENING TEST FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUPERVISOR (FEMALE ONLY) OF ICDS, 2019 UNDER THE DEPTT. OF WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT & SOCIAL WELFARE, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (ADVT. NO. 8/2019)’ WBPSC ICDS Supervisor PDF will open Check the roll number and category of the selected candidates Download WBPSC Supervisor Result PDF future use

ICDS Supervisor Cut-Off Marks 2020

The commission has also released the cut-off marks of ICDS Supervisor Preliminary Exam. The candidates can check category-wise cut-off below:

Category Marks UR 31 SC 18.6667 ST 14.3333 OBC A 17 OBC B 24 PH(LV) (-)10.0000 PH(HI) (-)4.0000 PH(LD&CP) 12.6667 MSP 4.6667

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had published the recruitment notification to fill up 2954 vacancies of Supervisor (Female only) of ICDS, 2019 under the Department Of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal, against advertisement number 08/2019.