WBSU Result 2023 OUT at wbsuexams.net: Direct Link to Download UG Result

WBSU Result 2023 OUT: West Bengal State University (WBSU) declared the results of 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Direct link to download West Bengal State University Result 2023 PDF here.
Direct link to download West Bengal State University Result 2023 PDF here.

WBSU Result 2023: West Bengal State University (WBSU) has recently released the results of 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc. West Bengal State University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- wbsuexams.net. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the West Bengal State University results 2023, the students need to enter their registration number.

WBSU Results 2023

As per the latest update, West Bengal State University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their WBSU UG results on the official exam portal of the University- wbsuexams.net. 

WBSU Result 2023

Click here

How to Check WBSU UG Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 2nd, 4th and 6th sem results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the WBSU results 2023. 

Career Counseling

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbsuexams.net.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and security code.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Check WBSU UG Results 2023

Check here the direct link for WBSU Degree Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

UG CBCS 2nd Sem

Click here

UG CBCS 4th Sem

Click here

UG CBCS 6th Sem

Click here

West Bengal State University: Highlights

West Bengal State University is located in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. It was established in the year 2008 by an act of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

WBSU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management.

West Bengal State University: Highlights

University Name

West Bengal State University

Established

2008

Location

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

WBSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is WBSU Result 2023 Declared for B.Com 2nd sem?

Yes, WBSU has released the results of B.Com 2nd sem on its official website. The WBSU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How to check WBSU B.A 4th sem result 2023?

The WBSU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check WBSU results on this page.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next