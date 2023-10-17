WBSU Result 2023 OUT at wbsuexams.net: Direct Link to Download UG Result

WBSU Result 2023 OUT: West Bengal State University (WBSU) declared the results of 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

WBSU Result 2023: West Bengal State University (WBSU) has recently released the results of 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc. West Bengal State University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- wbsuexams.net. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the West Bengal State University results 2023, the students need to enter their registration number.

WBSU Results 2023

As per the latest update, West Bengal State University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their WBSU UG results on the official exam portal of the University- wbsuexams.net.

WBSU Result 2023 Click here

How to Check WBSU UG Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 2nd, 4th and 6th sem results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the WBSU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbsuexams.net.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and security code.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check WBSU UG Results 2023

Check here the direct link for WBSU Degree Results for various examinations.

Course Result Links UG CBCS 2nd Sem Click here UG CBCS 4th Sem Click here UG CBCS 6th Sem Click here

West Bengal State University: Highlights

West Bengal State University is located in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. It was established in the year 2008 by an act of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

WBSU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management.