WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 213 Counsellor Posts @wdc.bih.nic.in

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on wdc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Updated: May 25, 2022 17:22 IST
WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Social Welfare DepartmentWomen and Child development corporation (WCDC), Bihar  has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Counsellor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 7 June 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Vacancy Notice 04/2022-23 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 7 June 2022

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Total
Counsellors 213

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: She must possess Bachelor degree in Psychology/Sociology/Law; Degree in law ( BA LLB) will be given preference. 

Essential Experience: Minimum 2 years work experience with govt./non-govt. organization in relevant field. 

Salary: 15000/ month. (Subject to Revision ) EPF as per Govt. norms 

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

UR/EWS/BC/EBC/BC (female) - 40 years

SC/ST- 42 years 

Download WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection shall be done through a 3 stage process, which includes written / computer based test, Group Discussion and interview. The weightage of written/ computer based test shall be 60%, group discussion shall be 10% and for interview shall be 30%. 

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 7 June 2022. Last date for receiving application is 12 Noon, 07th June 2022 Applications beyond this date & time will not be accepted. 

Next
