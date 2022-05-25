WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 213 Counsellor Posts @wdc.bih.nic.in

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Social Welfare Department, Women and Child development corporation (WCDC), Bihar has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Counsellor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 7 June 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Vacancy Notice 04/2022-23
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 7 June 2022
WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Total
|Counsellors
|213
WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: She must possess Bachelor degree in Psychology/Sociology/Law; Degree in law ( BA LLB) will be given preference.
Essential Experience: Minimum 2 years work experience with govt./non-govt. organization in relevant field.
Salary: 15000/ month. (Subject to Revision ) EPF as per Govt. norms
WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
UR/EWS/BC/EBC/BC (female) - 40 years
SC/ST- 42 years
Download WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection shall be done through a 3 stage process, which includes written / computer based test, Group Discussion and interview. The weightage of written/ computer based test shall be 60%, group discussion shall be 10% and for interview shall be 30%.
WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 7 June 2022. Last date for receiving application is 12 Noon, 07th June 2022 Applications beyond this date & time will not be accepted.