WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification: 561 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for West Central Railway @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in: Check Application Form, Important Dates, Educational Qualification, Selection Criteria and application form. 

Created On: Jan 29, 2021 18:49 IST
WCR Apprentice 2021
WCR Apprentice 2021

WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice in various departments. All such candidates holding requisite qualification and experience in the concerned subject are eligible to apply online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 February 2021.

Around 561 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Trade Apprentice. The online application for WCR Apprentice 2021 have already been started at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. All candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying to the posts. The candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details that a candidate required at the time of the recruitment.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 February 2021

WCR Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice

Sl No

Trade Name

Total

1

Diesel Mechanic

35

2

Electrician

160

3

Welder (Gas & Electronics)

30

4

Machinist

05

5

Fitter

140

6

Turner

05

7

Wireman

15

8

Mason

15

9

Carpenter

15

10

Painter

10

11

Gardener

02

12

Florist & Landscaping

02

13

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic

20

14

Horticulture Assistant

05

15

Information Communication

Technology System Maintenance

05

16

COPA

50

17

Stenographer (Hindi)

07

18

Stenographer (English)

08

19

Apprentice Food Production (General)

02

20

Apprentice Food Production (Vegetarian)

02

21

Apprentice Food Production (Cooking)

05

22

Hotel Clerk/ Receptionist

01

23

Digital Photographer

01

24

Asst Front Officer Manager

01

25

Computer Networking Technician

04

26

Creche Management Asst

01

27

Secretarial Asst

04

28

House Keeper

07

29

Health Sanitary Inspector

02

30

Dental Laboratory Technician

02

WCR Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:  The candidates holding 10th pass exam certificate along with ITI pass certificate in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.

WCR Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download WCR Apprentice 2021 Official Notification PDF

WCR Apprentice 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can apply online latest by 27 February 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online latest by 27 February 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age required for applying on WCR Apprentice 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 15 to 24 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for WCR Apprentice 2021 Recruitment?

The candidates holding 10th pass exam certificate along with ITI pass certificate in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for WCR Apprentice 2021 Recruitment Online Application?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 February 2021.

How many vacancies are released for WCR Apprentice 2021?

Around 561 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Trade Apprentice.
Job Summary
NotificationWCR Apprentice 2021 Notification: 561 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for West Central Railway @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
Notification DateJan 29, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 27, 2021
CityJabalpur
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization West Central Railway
Education Qual Secondary
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next