WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification: 561 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for West Central Railway @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice in various departments. All such candidates holding requisite qualification and experience in the concerned subject are eligible to apply online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 February 2021.

Around 561 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Trade Apprentice. The online application for WCR Apprentice 2021 have already been started at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. All candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying to the posts. The candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details that a candidate required at the time of the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 27 February 2021

WCR Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice Sl No Trade Name Total 1 Diesel Mechanic 35 2 Electrician 160 3 Welder (Gas & Electronics) 30 4 Machinist 05 5 Fitter 140 6 Turner 05 7 Wireman 15 8 Mason 15 9 Carpenter 15 10 Painter 10 11 Gardener 02 12 Florist & Landscaping 02 13 Pump Operator Cum Mechanic 20 14 Horticulture Assistant 05 15 Information Communication Technology System Maintenance 05 16 COPA 50 17 Stenographer (Hindi) 07 18 Stenographer (English) 08 19 Apprentice Food Production (General) 02 20 Apprentice Food Production (Vegetarian) 02 21 Apprentice Food Production (Cooking) 05 22 Hotel Clerk/ Receptionist 01 23 Digital Photographer 01 24 Asst Front Officer Manager 01 25 Computer Networking Technician 04 26 Creche Management Asst 01 27 Secretarial Asst 04 28 House Keeper 07 29 Health Sanitary Inspector 02 30 Dental Laboratory Technician 02

WCR Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10th pass exam certificate along with ITI pass certificate in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.

WCR Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download WCR Apprentice 2021 Official Notification PDF

WCR Apprentice 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online latest by 27 February 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.