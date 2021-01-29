WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification: 561 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for West Central Railway @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in: Check Application Form, Important Dates, Educational Qualification, Selection Criteria and application form.
WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice in various departments. All such candidates holding requisite qualification and experience in the concerned subject are eligible to apply online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 February 2021.
Around 561 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Trade Apprentice. The online application for WCR Apprentice 2021 have already been started at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. All candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying to the posts. The candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details that a candidate required at the time of the recruitment.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 27 February 2021
WCR Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Trade Apprentice
|
Sl No
|
Trade Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Diesel Mechanic
|
35
|
2
|
Electrician
|
160
|
3
|
Welder (Gas & Electronics)
|
30
|
4
|
Machinist
|
05
|
5
|
Fitter
|
140
|
6
|
Turner
|
05
|
7
|
Wireman
|
15
|
8
|
Mason
|
15
|
9
|
Carpenter
|
15
|
10
|
Painter
|
10
|
11
|
Gardener
|
02
|
12
|
Florist & Landscaping
|
02
|
13
|
Pump Operator Cum Mechanic
|
20
|
14
|
Horticulture Assistant
|
05
|
15
|
Information Communication
Technology System Maintenance
|
05
|
16
|
COPA
|
50
|
17
|
Stenographer (Hindi)
|
07
|
18
|
Stenographer (English)
|
08
|
19
|
Apprentice Food Production (General)
|
02
|
20
|
Apprentice Food Production (Vegetarian)
|
02
|
21
|
Apprentice Food Production (Cooking)
|
05
|
22
|
Hotel Clerk/ Receptionist
|
01
|
23
|
Digital Photographer
|
01
|
24
|
Asst Front Officer Manager
|
01
|
25
|
Computer Networking Technician
|
04
|
26
|
Creche Management Asst
|
01
|
27
|
Secretarial Asst
|
04
|
28
|
House Keeper
|
07
|
29
|
Health Sanitary Inspector
|
02
|
30
|
Dental Laboratory Technician
|
02
WCR Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10th pass exam certificate along with ITI pass certificate in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.
WCR Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download WCR Apprentice 2021 Official Notification PDF
WCR Apprentice 2021 Apply Online
How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can apply online latest by 27 February 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.