WCR West Central Railway Engineer Recruitment 2022 for JTA and STA Posts: Apply @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

WCR West Central Railway is hiring 20 Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) and for Junior Technical Associate (Construction/Works. Check Apply Link, Notification, Salary, Eligibility, and Other Details

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: West Central Railway (WCR) has vacant positions for Technical Persons or Technical Supervisors for the post of Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) and for Junior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) purely on Contract basis for its Construction Projects.

Interested candidates are required to apply online only on or before the last date i.e. 17 March 2022.

After Engagement, STA & JTAs will be posted on the Projects assigned with WCR/Construction under Administrative control & in the Territorial jurisdiction of Dy. Chief Engineer (Const.) Jabalpur, Dy. Chief Engineer (Const.-III) Bhopal and Dy. Chief Engineer (Const.) Kota field units, as per the requirement of works. If new units in jurisdiction of WCR/C are created during course of time, the Engaged STA & JTAs can also be Posted/Transferred in/to these Units as per requirements.

WCR West Central Railway Recruitment Notification

WCR West Central Railway Recruitment Online Application Link

How to Apply for WCR Recruitment 2022 ?

Step 1: Click on the New Registration.

Step 2: Select the post.

Step 3: Filled the personal information then submit.

Step 4: Go to your Email ID/SMS then click on the login.

Step 5: Enter Registration/User id & Password.

Step 6: Pay Your Fee.

Step 7: Enter Your Postal Address.

Step 8: Enter Education Details and Upload the documents.

Step 9: Upload the asked documents and then Save.

Step 10: Take a printout of the application form.

Step 11: If any corrections & updates, re-login with your user Id & Password.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application – 17 March 2022

West Central Railway Engineer Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 20

Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works)– 10

Junior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) - 10

West Central Railway Engineer Salary

Post ‘Z’ Class of Railway ‘Y’ Class of Railway ‘X’ Class of Railway STA Rs. 32000 Rs. 34000 Rs. 37000 JTA Rs. 25000 Rs. 27000 Rs. 30000

Eligibility Criteria for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

STA - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering OR A combination of any sub stream of Basic streams of Civil Engineering, from a recognized University/Institute.

JTA - Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B. Sc. in Civil Engineering of three years duration OR combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering, from a recognized University/Institute. OR Educational qualification for Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works).

The candidates should score a minimum of 60% in their degree or diploma

WCR Engineer Age Limit:

JTA - 18 to 33 years

STA - 21 to 35 years

Selection Procedure for WCR Engineer Posts

Education qualification - 40 Marks Working experience -40 Marks Professional Proficiency Test - 20 Marks

Application Fee: