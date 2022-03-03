WCR West Central Railway Engineer Recruitment 2022 for JTA and STA Posts: Apply @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: West Central Railway (WCR) has vacant positions for Technical Persons or Technical Supervisors for the post of Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) and for Junior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) purely on Contract basis for its Construction Projects.
Interested candidates are required to apply online only on or before the last date i.e. 17 March 2022.
After Engagement, STA & JTAs will be posted on the Projects assigned with WCR/Construction under Administrative control & in the Territorial jurisdiction of Dy. Chief Engineer (Const.) Jabalpur, Dy. Chief Engineer (Const.-III) Bhopal and Dy. Chief Engineer (Const.) Kota field units, as per the requirement of works. If new units in jurisdiction of WCR/C are created during course of time, the Engaged STA & JTAs can also be Posted/Transferred in/to these Units as per requirements.
WCR West Central Railway Recruitment Notification
WCR West Central Railway Recruitment Online Application Link
How to Apply for WCR Recruitment 2022 ?
Step 1: Click on the New Registration.
Step 2: Select the post.
Step 3: Filled the personal information then submit.
Step 4: Go to your Email ID/SMS then click on the login.
Step 5: Enter Registration/User id & Password.
Step 6: Pay Your Fee.
Step 7: Enter Your Postal Address.
Step 8: Enter Education Details and Upload the documents.
Step 9: Upload the asked documents and then Save.
Step 10: Take a printout of the application form.
Step 11: If any corrections & updates, re-login with your user Id & Password.
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application – 17 March 2022
West Central Railway Engineer Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 20
- Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works)– 10
- Junior Technical Associate (Construction/Works) - 10
West Central Railway Engineer Salary
|Post
|‘Z’ Class of Railway
|‘Y’ Class of Railway
|‘X’ Class of Railway
|STA
|Rs. 32000
|Rs. 34000
|Rs. 37000
|JTA
|Rs. 25000
|Rs. 27000
|Rs. 30000
Eligibility Criteria for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- STA - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering OR A combination of any sub stream of Basic streams of Civil Engineering, from a recognized University/Institute.
- JTA - Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B. Sc. in Civil Engineering of three years duration OR combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering, from a recognized University/Institute. OR Educational qualification for Senior Technical Associate (Construction/Works).
The candidates should score a minimum of 60% in their degree or diploma
WCR Engineer Age Limit:
JTA - 18 to 33 years
STA - 21 to 35 years
Selection Procedure for WCR Engineer Posts
- Education qualification - 40 Marks
- Working experience -40 Marks
- Professional Proficiency Test - 20 Marks
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/Women/Minorities and Economically Backward Classes - Rs. 250/-
- Other - Rs. 500/-