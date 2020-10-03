West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak Interview 2020 Dates out @westbengalforest.gov.in, Check List of selected candidates for Interview

West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak Result 2020: West Bengal Forest Department has announced the West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak Interview 2020 Dates on its website. All those candidates who applied for West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak Recruitment 2020 against the advertisement number 828-For/FR/O/N/18R-02/2018 dated 22.07.2020 can download the result through the official website of West Bengal.i.e.westbengalforest.gov.in.

The West Bengal Forest Department has uploaded the selected list of candidates on its website for Interview Round. Candidates whose name in the list can appear for interview from 05 October 2020 at newly constructed office of Divisional Forest Officer, Purba Medinipur Forest Division at Nimtouri, Tamluk.

The Interview process will continue for about 2 months. All candidates are advised to wear mask compulsory at the time of interview and bring original certificate & documents, Ball Pen & writing Board while attending the interview.

Candidates are requested to be present in time & maintain all social distancing norms. As of now, the department has only uploaded the scheduled of 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 October 2020. Candidates can directly check the West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak Result 2020 in the provided link.

Download West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak 2020 Interview Schedule (1)

Download West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak 2020 Interview Schedule (2)

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2000 vacancies of Bana Sahayak. The candidates will get a salary of Rs 10,000 (rupees ten thousand only) per month after appointment.

