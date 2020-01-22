West Bengal Circle GDS Result 2020 Declared@appost.in, Check West Bengal Postal GDS Merit List Here

West Bengal Circle GDS Result 2020: India Post, West Bengal Cycle I Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website on 20 January 2020. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have applied for the West Bengal Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check their result available on the website of India Post - appost.in.

All those candidates who have applied for these posts should note that the final selection for West Bengal GDS Post will be done after document verification of all educational & other documents produced by the candidates. It was already mentioned in the notification that the Selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied.

Candidates can check the result for the West Bengal Circle GDS Result 2020 on the official website. However candidates can also check their result for the West Bengal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak posts through the direct link given below.

Direct Link for West Bengal Circle GDS Result 2020





Under WB Postal Circle Recruitment 2019, a total of 5778 GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) Posts, were declared against the Notification Number - RECTT./R-100/ONLINE/GDS/VOL-VI DATED 05.04.2018. Candidate having 10th standard from approved state boards by the respective State Govt. / Central Govt were applied for these posts.

West Bengal Circle GDS Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. appost.in.

First of all visit to the Result Section appearing on the home page.

Click on the link related to result of GDS for West Bengal Circle

A New Window will open where you will get the desired PDF

You should take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of India Post for latest updates regarding the West Bengal Circle GDS recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result, you can check also the www.jagranjosh.com.