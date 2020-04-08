Western Railway Recruitment 2020, Walk in for Specialist and GDMO Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited the applications for the posts of full time Contract Medical Practitioner for the post of General duty Medical Officers and Specialist to work in Isolation Wards of ‘The Divisional Railway Hospital , Bhavnagar Para, for a period of three months. Applications are also invited from Retired Railway Doctors less than 65 years on Contract basis . The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 10 April 2020.

Walk-in-interview Details



Date - 10 April 2020 (Friday)

Time - 11 AM

Venue - Divisional Railway Manager Office, Bhavnagar Para, Bahvnagar - 364003

Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Vacancy Details

GDMO (General duty medical officers ) - 6 Posts

Specialist Pulmonary Medicine - 2 Posts

Specialist Anaesthetist - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Posts

Educational Qualification:

GDMO - MBBS.(MCI Recognised).Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC

Specialist - MBBS and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in concerned field. 3 years of post qualification experience

Age Limit:

58 Years

Salary:

GDMO- Rs 75,000/-

Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-

How to Apply for Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on with duly filled application format along with all certificates in original and 2 copies ie D.O.B/M.B.B.S certificate along with mark sheets for each year/attempt certificate ,Registration Number/Internship completion certificate/Diploma or Degree certificates/Clinical experience certificate, if any/testimonials including Caste certificate (if any)and two passport size color photograph on scheduled date and time.

Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Recruitment Notification PDF

