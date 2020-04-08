Study at Home
Western Railway Recruitment 2020, Walk in for Specialist and GDMO Posts

Western Railway (WR) has invited the applications for the posts of full time Contract Medical Practitioner for the post of General duty Medical Officers  and Specialist. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 10 April 2020.

Apr 8, 2020 18:49 IST
Western Railway Recruitment 2020
Western Railway Recruitment 2020

Western Railway  Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited the applications for the posts of full time Contract Medical Practitioner for the post of General duty Medical Officers  and Specialist to work in Isolation Wards of ‘The Divisional Railway Hospital , Bhavnagar Para, for a period of three months. Applications are also invited from Retired Railway Doctors less than 65 years on Contract basis . The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 10 April 2020.

Walk-in-interview Details

  • Date - 10 April 2020 (Friday)
  • Time - 11 AM
  • Venue - Divisional Railway Manager Office, Bhavnagar Para, Bahvnagar - 364003

Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Vacancy Details

  • GDMO (General duty medical officers ) - 6 Posts
  • Specialist Pulmonary Medicine - 2 Posts
  • Specialist Anaesthetist - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • GDMO - MBBS.(MCI Recognised).Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC
  • Specialist  - MBBS  and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in concerned field. 3 years of post qualification experience

Age Limit:

  • 58 Years

Salary:

  • GDMO-  Rs 75,000/-
  • Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-

How to Apply for Western Railway  GDMO and Specialist Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on with duly filled application format along with all certificates in original and 2 copies ie D.O.B/M.B.B.S certificate along with mark sheets for each year/attempt certificate ,Registration Number/Internship completion certificate/Diploma or Degree certificates/Clinical experience certificate, if any/testimonials including Caste certificate (if any)and two passport size color photograph on scheduled date and time.

Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Recruitment Notification PDF

