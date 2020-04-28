Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Telephonic/ WhatsApp interview for 76 Nursing Superintendent & Other Posts, Apply Online @wr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent , Lab Assistant, Radiographer, Clinical Psychologist, ECG Technician, CMP GDMO and CMP Specialist for 3 months to work in COVID Isolation wards of Jagjivan Ram Railway Hospital, Mumbai.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website wr.indianrailways.gov.in/ from today i.e. on 28 April 2020 to 30 April 2020. Western Railway Online Application Link is also given below.

Shortlisted candidates will be called form for Telephonic/ Whats app interview . Interviews will be held from 01 May 2020 onwards.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 April 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 30 April 2020 upto 5 PM

Interview - 01 May 2020 onwards

Western Railway Vacancy Details

Para-Medical categories in Group ‘C ’Posts:

Nursing Superintendent/Staff Nurse - 35 Posts

Lab Assistant - 5 Posts

Radiographer - 5 Posts

Clinical Psychologist- 5 Posts

ECG Technician - 2 Posts

Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO / Specialist ) Posts:

GDMO - 13 Posts

Specialist - 11 Posts (Intensivist -2 Physician- 3 Anesthetists -6)

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Paramedical and Doctor Posts



Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse and Mid-wife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing (or) other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council (or) B.Sc. (Nursing). Candidates with experience of working in Critical unit of more than 15 beds

Lab Assistant - 12th with Science and Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology (DMLT) Qualification/courses obtained on full time basis only will be accepted. Qualification obtained through distance learning mode will not be accepted

Radiographer - 12th with physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/ Radiodiagnosis Technology (02years course)from recognized Institute .Science graduate with Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician /Radiodiagnosis Technology (02 years course) shall be Preferred

Clinical Psychologist- Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Social Psychology from a recognized university

ECG Technician - 12th /Graduation in Science having certificate /Diploma /Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology/Cardiology/ Cardiology Technician /Cardiology Technique of a reputed institution . Certificate should be a minimum of one year duration and above qualification should have been done full time and not have been obtained through distance learning mode

GDMO - MBBS and PG Degree /Diploma in critical care medicine (Degree should be MCI Recognized )Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC

Specialist - MBBS and PG Degree /Diploma in relevant field

Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendent - 20-40 years

Lab Assistant -18-33 years

Radiographer - 18-33 years

Clinical Psychologist - 18-33 years

ECG Technician - 18-33 years

GDMO - 53 years

Specialist - 53 years

Salary:

CMP ·GDMO - Rs. 75,000

CMP Specialist - Rs. 95,000

Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44900

Lab Assistant - Rs.21700

Radiographer - Rs. 29200

Clinical Psychologist - Rs. 35400

ECG Technician - Rs. 21700

How to Apply for Western Railway Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts

Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the link given below from 28 April to 30 April 2020.

Download Western Railway Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application