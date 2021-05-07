Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for Paramedical Group C Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Railway (WR) has released a notification for the post in Para-Medical category i.e. Hospital Attendant in Group ‘C’ on full-time contract basis on its official website wr.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment on or before 07 May 2021.

The selected Candidate will be engaged on contract terms for a period up to 30 September 2021 or till the functioning of COVID Ward . More details such as salary, application process,, educational qualification, selection criteria and other details are given below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 07 May 2021 upto 05:30 PM

Western Railway Paramedical Vacancy Details

Hospital Attendant - 17 Posts

Western Railway Hospital Attendant Salary:

Rs. 18000/- + Allowance

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Hospital Attendant Posts

Matric Pass and preference will be given to hospital experience person

Western Railway Hospital Attendant Age Limit:

18 to 33 years

How to apply for Western Railway Hospital Attendant Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates should drop his / her application duly enclosing necessary attested copies of testimonials at Personnel Department, Divisional Railway Manager office, Ahmedabad on or before 07 May 2021 upto 05:30 PM. The candidate should also enclosed self-attested Xerox copy of Aadhar Card & Pan Card along with application.

Candidates must enclosed attested Xerox copy of following documents.

Date of birth certificate OR S.S.C. Board Certificate Caste certificate issued by the competent authority as mentioned by the Government of India. Non creamy layer certificate in case of OBC candidate should be issued on or after 01-04-2020. If working, NOCfrom the current employer. Incomplete / Unsigned / without photo application will be straightway rejected. Candidate are instructed to fill-up all column sin application. Experience certificate if any Educational Qualification (10thMark sheet) for this category must be from a recognized Institution/Board. ( Higher Educational Qualification is not required and Mark sheet or any certificate are not to be enclosed)

Western Railway Hospital Attendant Notification Download