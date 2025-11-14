IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Which States Students Cleared the Most JEE and NEET Exams in 2024-25? Official Data Released

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 14, 2025, 18:12 IST

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has released state-wise data for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG 2024-25. With 597 EMRS students qualifying, Gujarat leads in NEET, Telangana tops JEE Main, and Madhya Pradesh shows strong performance across all exams. The results reflect a major boost in tribal education outcomes.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has released official 2024-25 data showing a record-breaking performance by students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in national entrance exams. As many as 597 tribal students cleared JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG this year, a massive jump compared to previous years.

This surge highlights the strengthening quality of STEM and medical preparation among tribal students, along with improved infrastructure, early mentoring, and nationwide academic support programmes.

Below is a detailed, state-wise analysis of which states produced the most qualifiers in JEE and NEET in 2024-25.

Official Govt. Data: Total Qualifiers in JEE & NEET (2024-25)

According to the PIB press release, a total of 597 EMRS students cleared the top national entrance exams:

  • JEE Main: 219 students

  • JEE Advanced: 34 students

  • NEET UG: 344 students

This is a huge improvement from:

  • 16 students (JEE category) in 2023-24

  • 6 students (NEET) in 2023-24

  • Just 2 (JEE category) students in 2022-23

What do you understand about JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET ?

jee m

State-Wise List: Which States Performed the Best?

Here is the detailed distribution of JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET UG qualifiers (2024-25) across all reporting states:

State

JEE Main

JEE Advanced

NEET UG

Gujarat

37

3

173

Madhya Pradesh

51

10

115

Telangana

60

10

24

Chhattisgarh

17

3

18

Andhra Pradesh

17

1

0

Himachal Pradesh

3

1

7

Maharashtra

7

2

7

Odisha

10

4

0

Jharkhand

6

0

0

Karnataka

7

0

0

Uttar Pradesh

1

0

0

Uttarakhand

3

0

0

Total

219

34

344

Top Performing States in JEE & NEET 2024-25

1. Gujarat: Highest NEET UG Qualifiers

With 173 NEET selections, Gujarat leads all states, demonstrating impressive growth in medical exam preparation among tribal communities.

2. Madhya Pradesh: Strong in Both Engineering & Medicine

MP showcased an all-round performance with 51 JEE Main, 10 JEE Advanced, and 115 NEET UG qualifiers reflecting strong coaching support and academic facilities.

3. Telangana: Highest JEE Main Qualifiers

Telangana topped engineering entrance performance with 60 JEE Main qualifiers and also recorded 10 JEE Advanced selections.

4. Odisha & Chhattisgarh: Steady Rise in Engineering Qualifiers

Odisha saw 10 JEE Main and 4 JEE Advanced qualifiers, while Chhattisgarh delivered solid numbers in both engineering and medical exams.

Why Do These Results Matter ?

1. Historic boost for tribal education

The jump from just 2 qualifiers in 2022-23 to 597 in 2024-25 marks a revolutionary shift in tribal academic achievement.

2. Impact of government initiatives

Better coaching, digital classrooms, structured mentoring, and partnerships with leading institutes have directly contributed to improved performance.

3. Greater representation in IITs, NITs, AIIMS

With 34 EMRS students clearing JEE Advanced, tribal students are set to enter premier institutions including IITs and top engineering colleges. The 344 NEET qualifiers will pave the way for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and other medical programmes.

How to Prepare for the JEE Exam?

jee exam

Why JEE & NEET Strategy Matters for Students ?

According to expert insights, including recent analysis by The Indian Express on JEE exam patterns, understanding the right question order, time management, and conceptual clarity greatly improves performance. These strategies, combined with early exposure in EMRS schools, are contributing factors behind this year’s success.

The 2024-25 results clearly show that Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana are the top-performing states in producing tribal JEE and NEET qualifiers from EMRS schools. The exponential rise in success rates highlights the growing academic strength of students from underserved communities and reflects the impact of focused government intervention.

With 597 qualifiers this year, EMRS institutions are emerging as strong contributors to India’s engineering and medical talent pipeline.

