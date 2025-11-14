Which States Students Cleared the Most JEE and NEET Exams in 2024-25? Official Data Released

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has released official 2024-25 data showing a record-breaking performance by students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in national entrance exams. As many as 597 tribal students cleared JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG this year, a massive jump compared to previous years.

This surge highlights the strengthening quality of STEM and medical preparation among tribal students, along with improved infrastructure, early mentoring, and nationwide academic support programmes.

Below is a detailed, state-wise analysis of which states produced the most qualifiers in JEE and NEET in 2024-25.

Official Govt. Data: Total Qualifiers in JEE & NEET (2024-25)

According to the PIB press release, a total of 597 EMRS students cleared the top national entrance exams: