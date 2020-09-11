XAT 2021 Registration to Begin from This Date - Get Direct Link to apply here

XAT 2021 Registration Process- Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) to begin XAT 2021 registration window tentatively from 12th September 2020. Candidates vying for XAT 2021 registration need to complete all these steps very carefully and without any mistakes in order to complete the application procedure for the MBA entrance test.

Candidates must also note it is the last few crucial days for them to get registered for the XAT 2021 exam. Candidates are advised to avoid the last minute rush and should apply for the exam without any further delay. Read on to find out the other important details about the XAT exam:

XAT 2021 Exam: Important Dates

Before you start applying for the XAT 2021 exam, take a look at the important dates related to XAT registration.

XAT Exam Events Date XAT Registration Starts 12th September 2020 XAT Registration Ends 2nd week of December 2020 XAT Exam January 2021

Pre-requisites for XAT 2021 Online Registration

XAT 2021 application process is a four stage process and therefore candidates are requested to keep all the pre-requisite documents and details ready prior to starting the online registration process. MBA aspirants would need the following details and document before starting the XAT 2021 registration process:

Academic Documents : Candidates would need their Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam mark-sheets along with Graduation and Master’s degree details.

: Candidates would need their Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam mark-sheets along with Graduation and Master’s degree details. Photograph : Candidate would also have to upload a scanned passport size photograph in 200 x 230 pixel resolution and file size between 20 KB - 50 KB. The photograph should be taken in light / white background and face of the candidate must be clearly visible in it.

: Candidate would also have to upload a scanned passport size photograph in 200 x 230 pixel resolution and file size between 20 KB - 50 KB. The photograph should be taken in light / white background and face of the candidate must be clearly visible in it. Signature : Candidate also has to upload a scanned copy of their signature as part of the XAT 2021 registration process. The signature should be done on a white paper with a black ink pen. It has to be scanned in 200 dots per inch (dpi) resolution. And the file size of the scanned image of signature must be between 10 KB - 20 KB

: Candidate also has to upload a scanned copy of their signature as part of the XAT 2021 registration process. The signature should be done on a white paper with a black ink pen. It has to be scanned in 200 dots per inch (dpi) resolution. And the file size of the scanned image of signature must be between 10 KB - 20 KB Fee Payment Mode: Candidates opting to pay the XAT 2021 fee online must keep their credit / debit or Net-Banking details ready with them. Alternatively, the DD / Demand Draft No or Challan No also can be used for the payment of fee.

XAT 2021 Online Registration Process

The first step in XAT 2021 application form filling process is the online registration / account creation on the official website i.e. xatonline.in. The step-by-step guide for the same is given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. www.xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration’ tab

Step 3: Input your choose the tab "Registration" and enter Name, Date of Birth, Contact details and Email-id to receive XAT ID and registration link

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: A system generated XAT ID and Password will be communicated to you through Email/SMS

Step 6: Keep safe XAT ID and Password for future communication

XAT 2021 Application Form

After registering on the website, you will receive your XAT ID and password. Using this password, you will have to log-on to the portal in order to complete the XAT 2021 application form. Below, we have detailed the procedure to complete the XAT application form filling process which includes the following stages:

Step 1: Document Uploading

In the first stage, you have to upload your documents or more specifically speaking, your passport size photograph and scanned copy of your signature. The details related to this process are given below:

Passport Size Photograph : Candidate would have to upload a passport size photograph, which is taken against light / white background. In the photograph, the face of the test-taker needs to be clearly visible. Also, the photograph has to be in the resolution of 200 x 230 pixels and the file size needs to be between 20 KB - 50 KB. Photographs with ‘red-eye’ effect due to flash are not accepted. Similarly, photographs wearing caps, sunglasses, hat and dark glasses are also not accepted.

: Candidate would have to upload a passport size photograph, which is taken against light / white background. In the photograph, the face of the test-taker needs to be clearly visible. Also, the photograph has to be in the resolution of 200 x 230 pixels and the file size needs to be between 20 KB - 50 KB. Photographs with ‘red-eye’ effect due to flash are not accepted. Similarly, photographs wearing caps, sunglasses, hat and dark glasses are also not accepted. Scanned Copy of Signature: Along with the passport size photograph, candidate also has to upload a scanned copy of their signature. The signature to be scanned has to be done on a while paper with black ink pen. It must be in the resolution of 140 x 60 pixels dimension. The file size should be between 10kb —20kb. Candidate’s signature will be printed as part of the XAT admit card for the candidate and will be used to verify the identity of the candidate at the XAT 2019 test centre. Therefore, signature must be the same that the candidate is comfortable with, in their daily use.

Step 2: Selection of MBA programme @ XLRI

As part of the XAT 2021 application filling process, candidate will have to select the MBA programmes that are being offered at XLRI / Xavier Labour Relations Institute. The B-school currently offers management programmes in four different specialization options i.e.

Business Management

Human Resource Management

General Management

Global Business Management

Candidate will have to pick the MBA / PDGM programme that they want to apply to as per their interest. Application for each of the programmes would incur fee of Rs 300/- per, which will be charged along with the XAT 2021 application fee. Candidates, who do not want to apply to any programmes at XLRI but just want to take XAT MBA entrance test can skip this and proceed to the next step directly.

Step 3: Selection of XAT 2021 Test City

The next step in XAT 2021 registration process is the selection of test city and test centre where you would like to take up the MBA entrance test.

Step 4: Personal Details

In this step, you will have to provide personal information about yourself. This would include Date of Birth, Marital Status, Father’s name, mother’s name spouse’s name, permanent address, present address and others.

Step 5: Academic Details and Work Experience

In this step, you will have to provide your academic details, starting from Class 10 Board Exam marks, Class 12 Board Exam marks, graduation degree details, and post-graduate degree details. Along with the details about marks, you will also have to mention your Board / University, the year you passed out, and the subjects that you majored in.

In the same stage, you will also have to provide professional work-experience details, if you have any. This would include the name of your employer, designation held by you, duration of employment and reason of job change (if you have held more than one job).

Step 6: XAT 2021 - Fee Payment

This step in the XAT 2021 application form filling process is related to fee payment. This year candidates are required to make payment of Rs. 1700/- (without late fee). For each XLRI programmes candidates need to needs to pay an additional fee of Rs. 300/- each. Those candidates who pay XAT registration fee after November 15th are required to make payment of Rs. 2000/- and an additional fee of Rs. 500/- for each XLRI programme. All the NRI/Foreign Candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT are required to pay Rs. 5000/-.

XAT Registration Fee Application Fee (in Rs.) through XAT Application Fee (in Rs.) through GMAT XAT Registration Fee (without late fee) 1700/- 2500/- XAT Registration Fee (with Late Fee) 2000/- -- Fee for each Programme 300/- -- Late Fee for each Programme 500/- -- Foreign Candidates 5000/- 5000/-

XAT Registration Fee Payment

Online Payment Option: If you are planning to pay your XAT 2021 fee online, you have the option to pay it via Credit / Debit Card or through Net Banking option.

Cash Payment Option: For this you will have to pick the option of Cash Mode i.e. payment of XAT Fee at IDBI bank branch with the help of a Bank issued challan.

Demand Draft Option: Candidates can also opt to pay the XAT 2021 fee via Demand Draft / DD. The Demand Draft must be in favour of XLRI JAMSHEDPUR” and payable at JAMSHEDPUR. After getting the DD, candidate must enter DD details (DD number, Date and Name of Issuing Bank) in the XAT application form.

Step 7: Accepting the Declaration

The final step in XAT 2021 online application form is acceptance of the declaration stating that all the information provided in the form is correct. Here, you will have to check on the ‘I Agree’ box and click on the submit button to successfully complete the registration process.

After completing all the steps of XAT 2021 registration process successfully, you will receive a confirmation email from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Get all the details about XAT 2021 exam, syllabus, eligibility, selection procedure and other details

