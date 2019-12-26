Upcoming Xiaomi Phones 2020 in India: Check Release date in India, Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has a whole lot of phones planned for India in the coming year. Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi will launch its smartphones in different budget segments to compete with other smartphone manufacturers. Among the upcoming Xiaomi phones, many phones are the successors to the previous ones. Let's have a look at the expected Xiaomi phones in 2020:

Redmi K30 Pro:

While the first smartphone of the Redmi K30 series is already out, its successor Redmi K30 Pro is soon to hit the markets in 2020. Alike Redmi K30, the Redmi K30 pro is also expected to be packed with top specifications.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.6-inch Cameras (64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP) Rear Cameras; (24MP + 2MP) Front Cameras Processor Snapdragon 865 Processor Battery 4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging Storage 8GB RAM; 128GB internal storage OS Android v9.0(Pie)

Redmi K30:

Redmi K30 is expected to be launched in 2020. It features a 6.67-inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Talking about the rear panel, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup and boasts the brand new 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. On the front end, the Redmi K30 comes with dual punch-hole cameras and curved edges on its sides.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.67-inch Cameras (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) Rear Cameras; (20MP + 2MP) Front Cameras Processor Snapdragon 730G Processor Battery 4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging Storage 6GB RAM; 64GB internal storage OS Android v10 (Q)

Redmi Note 9:

If reports are to be believed then Xiaomi might not be reviving the Redmi Note series anymore which means that the Company might not make the Redmi Note 9 Smartphones.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.4-inch Cameras (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) Rear Cameras; (13MP) Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 675 Processor Battery 4100 mAh battery Storage 4GB RAM; 64GB internal storage OS Android v9.0(Pie)

Redmi 9:

According to a recent leak, the Redmi Note 9 is said to be packed with MediaTek G70 SoC, which is yet to be announced. Some leaks also suggest that it will come with at least 4GB RAM and will have few upgrades over its predecessor Redmi 8 which came out a few weeks ago.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.39-inch Cameras (48MP + 12MP + 16MP) Rear Cameras; (20MP) Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 855 Processor Battery 3300 mAh battery with fast charging Storage 6GB RAM; 128GB internal storage OS Android v9.0(Pie)

Redmi Note 9 Pro:

The Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro will succeed in the Redmi Note 8 Series between Rs. 10000 to Rs. 15000 price brackets. Better camera, enhanced gaming performances and a lot more are expected in the upcoming series. Redmi Note 9 Pro is expected to sport a 108MP camera.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.39-inch Cameras (48MP + 8MP + 13MP) Rear Cameras; (20MP) Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 855 Processor Battery 4000 mAh battery with fast charging Storage 6GB RAM; 64GB internal storage OS Android v9.0(Pie)

Poco F2:

After the launch of Poco F1, the global head of Poco hints at the launch of Poco F2. As per the leaks, the Poco F2 will hit the markets in 2020. It is expected to launch with a notch-less AMOLED display, triple camera setup at the rear panel with the glass body and a lot more. It is expected to sport a 64MP camera on the rear end as the main camera.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.3-inch Cameras (16MP + 8MP + 5MP) Rear Cameras; (20MP) Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 855 Processor Battery 4100 mAh battery with fast charging Storage 6GB RAM; 128GB internal storage OS Android v9.0(Pie)

Redmi Y4:

Redmi Y series has done pretty well when it comes to the Indian market and after the success of Redmi Y3, the company is back with its Y4 model. The Redmi Y4 will sport a top-notch selfie camera and will be packed with AI modes for better photographs from the selfie camera.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.26-inch Cameras (16MP + 5MP + 2MP) Rear Cameras; (32MP) Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 675Processor Battery 4500 mAh battery with fast charging Storage 3GB RAM; 32GB internal storage OS Android v10.0

Mi A4:

The Mi A series was a global hit for the Xiaomi. Currently, Mi A3 is one of the best budget phones available in the Indian market powered by Google. Xiaomi is expected to soon to upgrade its Mi A3 with Mi A4. Ranging from cameras to hardware and battery, the Mi A4 is speculated to be an all-rounder and will be powered with stock Android.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.53-inch Cameras (48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP) Rear Camera; (32MP) Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 712Processor Battery 4050 mAh battery with fast charging Storage 4GB RAM; 64GB internal storage OS Android v10.0

Mi Note 10:

Mi Note 10 will be launched in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro will come with a similar FHD+ AMOLED display size of 6.47-inch with a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Both are expected to run on MIUI 11.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display 6.47-inch Cameras (108MP+ 12MP+ 5MP + 2MP+ 2MP) Rear Camera; (32MP) Front Camera Processor Snapdragon 730Processor Battery 5260 mAh battery with fast charging Storage 6GB RAM; 128GB internal storage OS Android v9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11

So, these are the upcoming phones of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. The specifications are based on reports and the actual device may somewhat differ from the above-mentioned specifications. Do let us know which phone excites you the most and which one are you planning to buy in the coming year.