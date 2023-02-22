Yantra India Recruitment 2023 For Trade Apprentice: Check How to Apply and other Details Here

Yantra India has invited online applications for 5395 vacancies for Trade Apprentice for Indian Ordnance Factories on its official website. Check eligibility and get an online apply link.

Yantra India has invited online applications for 5395 vacancies for the Trade Apprentices(for Non-ITI & ITI Category) in Ordnance Factories all over India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 27 February 2023 till 28 March 2023. The online link to apply will be activated on the official website of Yantra India at- https://www.yantraindia.co.in/ from 27 February 2023.

For details of all vacancies and respective eligibility criteria candidates can download the official notice from the link given below

Direct Link to Download the Yantra India Recruitment 2022-23 Notice PDF

Important Dates For Yantra India Recruitment 2023 For Trade Apprentice

Online Registration Begin: 27 February 2023

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 28 March 2023.

Vacancy Details For Yantra India Recruitment 2022-23 For Trade Apprentice

This year there are a total of 5395 vacancies for Yantra India Recruitment 2023 in Ordnance Factories all over India. Vacancy details are given in the table below

Name of Post Number of Vacancies Trade Apprentice Non-ITI 1887 Trade Apprentice ITI 3508 Total 5395

For details of other vacancies and category wise vacancy check official notification.

Eligibility Criteria For Yantra India Recruitment 2022-23 For Trade Apprentice and Others

For Non-ITI Category: Should have Passed Class 10 or equivalent as on closing date of application with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and with 40% marks in Mathematics and Science each.

For ITI Category: Should have passed relevant trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT or any other authority authorised by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labour and Employment plus passed Class 10 or equivalent (Minimum 50% aggregate marks both in Matriculate & ITI). The candidate should possess the qualification as on the closing date of online application.

For details of experience, educational qualifications of other posts, check the official notification.

How to Apply for Yantra India Recruitment 2022-23 For Trade Apprentice

The link to apply will be activated on the official site from 27 February 2023.

Yantra India Recruitment 2022-23 For Trade Apprentice: Age limit

Age should be between 15 to 24 years as on last date of submission of Online Application. Relaxation in Upper age limit as per rules.

For Selection Process, Salary and other details refer to official notification.







