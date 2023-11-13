YSRAFU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 83 Assistant Professor & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

YSRAFU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University (YSRAFU ) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Professor in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. A total of 83 Assistant professor posts and 02 for Assistant Librarian/Assistant Director, Physical Education & Sports Science are to be filled under the recruitment drive

for various departments on direct recruitment basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before November 20, 2023.

YSRAFU Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online applications is November 20, 2023. The candidate has to take a print-out of the filled-in application and enclose all the self-attested supporting documents and send through registered post/speed post/courier to the following address on or before November 27, 2023 (05:00 pm IST)





YSRAFU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professors – 81

Assistant Librarian – 01

Assistant Director – 01

Educational Qualification For YSRAFU Jobs 2023



Assistant Professors (Animation): Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Animation or its relevant with First Class or Equivalent in any one of the two degrees and minimum 2 years of relevant professional experience.

Note: Candidates who have done Ph. D. after the Bachelor's Degree from Institutional of

National Importance with GATE / GPAT / CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professors (Computer Science Engineering): B. E. / B. Tech. / B. S. and M. E. / M. Tech. / M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in Computer

Science & Engineering with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

OR

MCA and Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering or other relevant areas in Computer

Science Engineering

Note: Candidates who have done Ph. D. after the Bachelor's Degree from Institutional of

National Importance with GATE / GPAT / CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



YSRAFU Recruitment 2023: Academic Pay Level

Assistant Professor Level–10 ₹ 57,700 - 1,82,400



YSRAFU Recruitment 2023: Application Fees (Non-refundable)

Unreserved / BC / EWS ₹ 2500.00

SC / ST / PBDs ₹ 2000.00

Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) USD 50 equivalent amount to be paid in Rs.4200/-



YSRAFU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=ippb-recruitment-2023.pdf

YSRAFU Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.ysrafu.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the link YSRAFU Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Step 7: The candidate will have to send the print-out of the filled-in application and enclose all the self-attested supporting documents and send through registered post/speed post/courier to the following address on or before November 27, 2023 (05:00 pm IST)



