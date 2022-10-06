Nobel Prize 2022: Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K.Barry Sharpless win in Chemistry

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 5, 2022 has decided to honour Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharpless with the Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry. The award will be given for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is about simplifying the difficult processes. Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldel laid the foundation for a functional chemistry known as click chemistry. In this form of chemistry the molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Carolyn Bertozzi took the click chemistry to a new level and started using it for living organisms.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” pic.twitter.com/isIRaFvxsH — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022: Significance

The Nobel Prize 2022 in chemistry deals with the working of what is easy and simple. The prize amount is of 10 million Swedish kronor which is to be shared equally between the Laureates. It is not about complicating matters, instead it shows that functional molecules can be built by taking a straightforward way. Bertozzi reactions are used globally to examine cells and track biological processes. Researchers have improved the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals using Bertozzi’s bioorthogonal reactions. With the use of click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions have taken chemistry to another level of functionalism which is bringing greater benefit to mankind.

Who is Barry Sharpless, Morten Meldal and Carolyn Bertozzi?

K. Barry Sharpless was born in 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, USA. Sharpless completed his PhD in 1968 from Stanford University, CA, USA. Barry Sharpless is now being awarded with his second Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He won his first Nobel Prize in 2001 for his work on chirally catalysed oxidation reactions. Morten Meldal was born in 1954 in Denmark. He completed his PhD in 1986 from Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark. He is a professor at University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Meldal presented the copper catalysed azide-alkyne cycloaddition. The reaction developed by Meldal is widely used and is elegant and efficient. Among other uses, this chemical reaction is used in the development of pharmaceuticals for mapping DNA and developing material that are more fit for purpose. Carolyn R. Bertozzi was born in 1966 in the USA. She completed his PhD in 1993 from UC Berkeley, CA, USA. Bertozzi used chemistry to map important and elusive biomolecules on the surface of cells, glycans. She developed click reactions that work inside living organisms. Her bioorthogonal reactions occurred without disrupting the normal chemistry of the cell.

What is click chemistry?

Click chemistry comprises the reactions that unite two synthetic molecules faster and irreversibly. Some of these reactions can also be carried out inside the living cells without causing any damage to the biochemical processes and making them bioorthogonal. Click chemistry is also being used directly inside patients in ongoing clinical trials of a powerful cancer therapy.

Nobel Prize 2022

The winners of Nobel Prize 2022 will get a Nobel Prize diploma, a Nobel Prize medal and a document detailing the Nobel Prize amount. The amount this year is 10 million Swedish krona. The Nobel Prize for Literature will be awarded on October 6, 2022 and the award for peace work will be announced on October 8, 2022.

