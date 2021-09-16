Current Affairs eBook (May 2021) – 2nd Wave of COVID | Monthly Current Affairs PDF Download 2021

Current Affairs eBook (May 2021) – 2nd Wave of COVID: The May edition of Jagranjosh.com’s Current Affairs PDF download covers the unprecedented health crisis that emerged as the 2nd Wave of COVID-19 pandemic swept through the country in May and May months. The national news headlines throughout May were dominated by impact of 2nd wave of Coronavirus which brought the country’s health infrastructure on its knees. From shortage of beds to oxygen to the basic lifesaving drugs and medicines; India saw the worst of the pandemic during these months. Addressing the country, PM Modi called upon the citizens to o not lose hope or courage. He said that the challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation. He also called upon state governments to not use Lockdown Measures as the last resort to contain the pandemic and instead use containment and isolation as the way to deal with the health crisis.

As the 2nd wave of the pandemic raged in India, the Central Government machinery also came into action with regards to COVID-19 vaccination and presented a detailed plan as to how over citizens will be able to get inoculated. Termed as Tika Utsav by PM Modi himself, during this campaign, India aimed to vaccinate a maximum number of eligible citizens against Coronavirus. As part of this, the Union Government has fast-tracked the emergency approvals for the foreign-produced Coronavirus vaccines that have been given emergency use authorization in other nations.

On economic front, the advent of Non-Fungible Tokens was taken note by people across the globe as another unique class of assets emerged. Non-Fungible Tokens are unique crypto assets. An NFT is a digital object that can be animation, memes, tweets, arts, drawing, photo, video, or piece of music, with a certificate of authenticity created with blockchain technology. An NFT or digital object is unique and can be exchanged or sold with its certificate. This is also covered indepth in this edition of the Current Affairs EBook.

In other news, the ebook also covers, the Central Gov’ts launch of e-SANTA e-commerce platform to provide more opportunities, freedom, and options to the fish and aqua farmers and will ensure fair prices and traceability to both sellers and buyers. Report covering NASA’s ‘Ingenuity’ talking first powered flight on Mars is also part of this Current Affairs May PDF Download.

These are only the central themes that make the structure of the Monthly Current Affairs PDF download eBook May 2021 offered by Jagranjosh.com. However, in addition to these, the eBook also covers the usual topics and news that are important for preparing for competitive entrance exams including Banking & Insurance, SSC and Railways, UPSC, PCS, State Level, and other exams. The Current Affairs Ebook download includes all trending topics including national, international, economy and State Current Affairs as well as Awards and Honours, Books and Authors, International Affairs, Geopolitical Awareness, various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), Recent Appointments and Resignations, Sports Achievements, Defence News, Conferences held, etc.