Current Affairs in Short: 2 April 2021

India to carry out COVID-19 vaccination on all days of April

•India will be carrying out its COVID-19 vaccination drive on all days in April including gazetted holidays at both public and private sector Vaccination Centres (CVCs). This was informed by the centre on April 1, 2021.

•The centre has urged the states/ union territories to make necessary arrangements to provide coronavirus vaccination at the centres on all days of the month.

•The decision was taken after detailed deliberations with the states/UTs on March 31st to optimally utilise all COVID-19 vaccination centres to ensure a rapid increase in the pace and coverage of the vaccination.

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine provides protect against variants for at least 6 months

•The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has confirmed that the vaccine will protect against variants for at least 6 months after the second dose.

•The companies confirmed that the vaccine will be more than 91 percent effective against disease with any symptoms for six months.

•The vaccine is also reportedly fully effective against the worrying B.1.351 variant of the virus, the dominant strain circulating in South Africa that researchers feared had evolved to evade the protection of vaccines.

•The safety data collected from over 12,000 vaccinated participants demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, said Pfizer and BioNTech in a joint statement.

Only Class 9-12 to have physical classes in Delhi

•The Delhi government announced on April 1, 2021 that the Delhi schools cannot hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous spike in the COVID-19 cases.

•Only students of classes 9 to 12 can be called to schools for providing academic guidance with the consent of the parents while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

•The government's notification stated that teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1 for the students through digital modes for the Academic Session 2021-22.

•Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also called an emergency meeting on April 2nd to discuss the 'action plan' to curb the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Cricketing Legend Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

•Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised for "abundant precaution under medical advice" five days after testing positive for COVID-19.

•Tendulkar had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus on March 27 and added that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result.

•He tweeted on April 2nd informing that he has been hospitalised and said that he hopes to be back home in a few days.

Besides Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the Covid-19 last week. All of them had shared the dressing room during the Road Safety World Series, which was played in Raipur with fan's presence inside the stadium.

La Pérouse joint naval exercise to be held between navies of Quad members

•La Pérouse joint naval exercise will be held between the navies of the Quad members in the Bay of Bengal from April 5-7, 2021. The exercise will be a training session between the navies of France and the QUAD members- India, Japan, Australia and the United States. French warships have already arrived in Kochi ahead of the exercise.

•During the joint exercise, two French Navy ships will be joined by ships from India, Australia, Japan, and the US for a concrete demonstration of multilateralism at sea and their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

•The training is expected to be very comprehensive and intense and will alternate periods of theoretical learning and periods of practice. The exercise will include training to conduct operations, navigation, which will make the officers more efficient at sea.