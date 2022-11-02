Current Affairs in Short: 2 November 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi.
Current Affairs in Short
SEWA founder Elaben Bhatt passes away
- Renowned women empowerment activist, Gandhian and the founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Elaben Bhatt passed away on November 2, 2022, following a brief illness. She was 89 years old.
- Elaben founded SEWA which is one of the biggest women’s cooperatives and national trade unions registered in 1972 which was born out of a textile trade union.
- Notably, SEWA has a membership base of over 2.1 million poor, self-employed women workers from the informal sectors across 18 states and units abroad.
- Elaben Bhatt, who was also a qualified lawyer, had served as a Chairperson of the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.
India’s first donation platform for effective giving for animal welfare
- India Animal Fund has launched India’s first donation platform for effective ways of giving for animal welfare.
- The collective of cooperates leaders and individuals put together a plan to mainstream animal welfare and reduce the animal suffering in all its forms.
- The vision is to create a world that is free of animal harm and exploitation and which prioritizes ending the sufferings of all sentient beings independent of species.
- The plan is to reach out to the potential donors and have them fund a variety of projects that NGOs are either interested in pursuing, already pursuing or will pursue.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates 3,024 EWS flats in Delhi
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi.
- The flats are built for rehabilitating the slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.
- Prime Minister Modi handed over keys to the eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
- The objective of the project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amnesties and facilities.
Air Pollution Delhi reaches alarming level
- The air pollution in and around Delhi has reached an alarming level as the air quality index (AQI) has been recorded very poor.
- As per the Meteorological Department, the AQI in Delhi on November 2, 2022 was recorded at 354 which falls under the category of very poor.
- As per the parameters set by the Government, the AQI category from 301 to 400 is considered very poor and from 401 to 500 severe.
- The people of Delhi and the National Capital Region have been breathing in the toxic air since a few days before Diwali as the smog hit the area about a fortnight ago.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.