Current Affairs One Liners: November 07 2023- World Local Production Forum

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Local Production Forum, International Solar Alliance, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy etc.
1. Which country has become the new member of the International Solar Alliance – Chile
2. Who inaugurated the 'Children's Science Festival'- Dr. Jitendra Singh
3. The first Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting was held where – Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
4. With whom has APEDA signed an agreement to promote the export of Indian agricultural products- Lulu Hypermarket
5. Where is the second 'World Local Production Forum' being organized - The Hague
6. Who has become the first cricketer in the world cricket history to get time out – Angelo Mathews
7. Which team won the title of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy- Punjab
8. Which West Indies player has recently announced his retirement from international cricket - Sunil Narine