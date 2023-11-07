Current Affairs Quiz: 07 November 2023- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

1. Which country has become the new member of the International Solar Alliance?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy etc.

(d) Jason Holder

3. Which team won the title of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Punjab

(d) Baroda

4. Who has become the first cricketer in the world cricket history to be timed out?

(a) David Warner

(b) Shakib Al Hasan

(c) Angelo Mathews

(d) Babar Azam

5. Where is the second 'World Local Production Forum' being organised?

(a) London

(b) Hague

(c) New York

(d) New Delhi

6. With whom has APEDA signed an agreement to promote the export of Indian agricultural products?

(a) Porter

(b) Flipkart

(c) Lulu Hypermarket

(d) Amazon

7. Who inaugurated the 'Children's Science Festival'?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) Dr. Jitendra Singh

(d) Anurag Thakur

Answer:-

1. (d) Chile

South American country Chile has become the 95th member of the International Solar Alliance. ISA is an alliance of more than 120 signatory countries. The International Solar Alliance was established as a joint effort of India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement.

2. (c) Sunil Narine

West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine has announced his retirement from international cricket. 35-year-old Narine has played 6 Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20 matches. Sunil Narine has taken 165 international wickets for West Indies. Narine last played for West Indies in 2019. Narine said that he will continue to play franchise based league.

3. (c) Punjab

Punjab cricket team has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title for the first time by defeating Baroda team. Anmolpreet Singh performed brilliantly for Punjab. Anmolpreet Singh has become the first cricketer to score a century in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic T-20 cricket championship in India, which is organized by BCCI.

4. (c) Angelo Mathews

Sri Lankan middle-order batsman Angelo Mathews has become the first cricketer in the world to be timed out in the history of international cricket. He was given time out against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023. In the rules, 'time out' is also considered a type of out. According to ICC 40.1.1, the batsman has to come to play the next ball within 3 minutes after the fall of the wicket. It is noteworthy that in this World Cup this time has been fixed at 2 minutes.

5. (b) Hague

Recently, the Indian delegation led by the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers is participating in the 2nd 'World Local Production Forum' in The Hague. This is an initiative of the World Health Organization. The first World Local Production Forum was organized in the year 2021. It is being organized from 6th to 8th of this month.

6. (c) Lulu Hypermarket

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has signed an MoU with Lulu Hypermarket to promote the export of Indian agricultural products. APEDA's prescribed products will be added to the Lulu Hyper Market retail chain. APEDA is an Indian apex export trade promotion active government body. It was established in 1986.

7. (c) Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Children Science Festival. Dr. Jitendra Singh also visited the stalls in the exhibition organized on this occasion. It was organized by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Combined Medicine.

ALSO READ:

What is deepfake AI technology? Due to which Rashmika's fake video was made, how to avoid DeepFake AI?

Where to get 'Bharat Atta' launched by the government at ₹ 27.50/kg?

What is 'time out' in cricket? Mathews became the first player to get such an out in cricket history