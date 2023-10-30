Current Affairs One Liners: October 30 2023- Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project, Mathew Perry is the new brand ambassador of SBI etc. 1. Agartala-Akhaura Railway Project is related to India and which country – Bangladesh

2. Who has been appointed by State Bank of India as its new brand ambassador- Mahendra Singh Dhoni 3. How many total medals did India win in the 4th Asian Para Games - 111

5. Which country has the Financial Action Task Force recently removed from its 'grey list' - Albania 6. Which Indian shooter secured the 11th Paris Olympic quota for India in the Asian Shooting Championship – Manu Bhaker