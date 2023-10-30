Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: October 30 2023- Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project, Mathew Perry is the new brand ambassador of SBI etc.

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav
Oct 30, 2023, 18:24 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: October 30 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: October 30 2023

1. Agartala-Akhaura Railway Project is related to India and which country – Bangladesh

2. Who has been appointed by State Bank of India as its new brand ambassador- Mahendra Singh Dhoni

3. How many total medals did India win in the 4th Asian Para Games - 111

Also check: Current Affairs Quiz: 30 October 2023

4. Where was the fourth annual conference of the Indian Association of Economics and Allied Sciences organized - Srinagar

5. Which country has the Financial Action Task Force recently removed from its 'grey list' - Albania

6. Which Indian shooter secured the 11th Paris Olympic quota for India in the Asian Shooting Championship – Manu Bhaker

7. Which city will host Beautyworld Middle East 2023 – Dubai

8. Climate change expert Professor Salimul Haq has passed away, he was a resident of which country – Bangladesh

