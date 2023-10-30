Current Affairs One Liners: October 30 2023- Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project, Mathew Perry is the new brand ambassador of SBI etc.
1. Agartala-Akhaura Railway Project is related to India and which country – Bangladesh
2. Who has been appointed by State Bank of India as its new brand ambassador- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
3. How many total medals did India win in the 4th Asian Para Games - 111
4. Where was the fourth annual conference of the Indian Association of Economics and Allied Sciences organized - Srinagar
5. Which country has the Financial Action Task Force recently removed from its 'grey list' - Albania
6. Which Indian shooter secured the 11th Paris Olympic quota for India in the Asian Shooting Championship – Manu Bhaker
7. Which city will host Beautyworld Middle East 2023 – Dubai
8. Climate change expert Professor Salimul Haq has passed away, he was a resident of which country – Bangladesh
9. Who was the American-Canadian actor who passed away recently- Matthew Perry
