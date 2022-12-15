Current Affairs Quiz: 15 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the first dark sky reserve, the international science festival 2022, and the ‘International Climate Club’.

1. Which State/UT in India has been recognized as the first dark sky reserve?

(a). Karnataka

(b). Ladakh

(c). New Delhi

(d). Goa

2. Which country has been ousted from U.N. women's group after the U.S. campaign?

(a). Russia

(b). Ukraine

(c). Japan

(d). Iran

3. Which country has announced the historic Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough?

(a). USA

(b). China

(c). Japan

(d). India

4. Which state/UT in India has proposed to introduce a unique alpha-numeric identification number for all families?

(a). Goa

(b). Gujarat

(c). Jammu and Kashmir

(d). Karnataka

5. India international science festival 2022 will be held in which city?

(a). Chennai

(b). Bhopal

(c). Varanasi

(d). Mumbai

6. Who’ll be the next Chief Scientist of WHO?

(a). Dr Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu

(b). Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

(c). Dr. Jeremy Farrar

(d). Soumya Swaminathan

7. ‘International Climate Club’ has been launched by which institution?

(a). G-7

(b). World Bank

(c). G-20

(d). SAARC



Answers:-

(b). Ladakh

The government of the Union Territory of Ladakh has designated a 1,073 square kilometre region in Ladakh's Hanle as India's first dark sky reserve, which will be known as the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR). In a gazette notification issued by the UT's Wildlife Department, the UT has identified this region covering a cluster of six hamlets of the Hanle revenue range. Bhok, Khuldo, Shado, Punguk, Naga, and Tibetan Refugee habitations are among these hamlets.



2. (d). Iran

Iran has been ousted from U.N. women’s group after the U.S. campaign. India has voted against removing Iran from the United Nations Economic and Social Council, the main global intergovernmental organization committed to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

3. (a). USA

Scientists in the United States have unveiled the long-awaited revolution in nuclear fusion technology. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed a "significant scientific advance" in nuclear fusion energy development on December 13, 2022. Nuclear fusion differs from nuclear fission, the energy employed in the production of atomic weapons. Nuclear fusion energy powers heavenly entities such as the sun and stars and has previously been considered an unattainable kind of energy by humanity.

4. (c). Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said that the administration will issue an eight-digit unique alpha-numeric identity number to Union Territory families. The Unique Family ID intends to accelerate and transparently implement social security programs. The JK Family ID will also be used to evaluate the eligibility of recipients of several social welfare systems.

5. (b) Bhopal

The India International Science Festival (IISF)-2022 will take place in Bhopal in January 2023, and it is one of the key events to take place after India assumed the G-20 presidency. The IISF is a project of the Government of India's Ministries of Science and Technology and Earth Science, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati, a science movement with a swadeshi ethos headed by notable scientists from throughout the nation. Since its beginning in 2015, the IISF 2022 is the ninth edition.

6. (c). Dr. Jeremy Farrar

Dr. Jeremy Farrar has been named as WHO's next Chief Scientist. Dr. Farrar, the current Director of the Wellcome Trust, will join WHO in the second quarter of 2023. Dr. Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu will succeed Dr. Margaret Chan as WHO's Chief Nursing Officer. Dr. Tuipulotu, who was previously the Minister for Health of the Kingdom of Tonga and Tonga's Chief Nursing Officer, will join WHO in the first quarter of 2023.

7. (a). G-7

The Group of Seven economies has established an open, worldwide climate club to encourage countries to work together to combat global warming. The decision was made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who now holds the G-7 leadership until the end of the year. Japan will take up the Presidency from Germany. The club will aim to speed the industrial transition to greener types of energy and to create more emission-reduction strategies.