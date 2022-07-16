Current Affairs Today Headlines: 16 July 2022
National News
- PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway today.
- Bill to regulate digital media listed for upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session.
- Monkeypox infectivity less, but can be fatal for children, say experts.
- Vaccine protection against COVID-19 short lived, booster shots are essential.
- BJP appoints Laxmikant Bajpai as chief whip of Rajya Sabha.
- Delhi reported 601 new cases, 0 death and 526 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Positivity Rate at 3.64%.
- India assures continued support to democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka.
- Former Punjab Assembly Speaker and senior SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away after a prolonged illness at the age of 79 years.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches 'Dunagiri' stealth frigate built by GRSE in Kolkata.
- IIT Madras engineering college tops, followed by IIT Delhi & IIT Bombay in Ministry of Education's national rankings.
- GST on green alternatives, raw material should have been slashed by Centre before banning single-use plastic, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.
International News
- US House of Representatives approves amendment in defense budget to train Ukrainian pilots
- South-East Asia on 'alert' for monkeypox: WHO Regional Director
- Israeli warplanes strikes Hamas 'military site' in Gaza strip.
- US President Joe Biden warns Saudi crown prince against future attacks on dissidents.
- Over 6 million people in crisis-hit Sri Lanka 'food insecure': World Food Programme
San Francisco airport terminal evacuated due to bomb threat.
- Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president’s vacancy
- President Joe Biden becomes 1st US president to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, signaling warming ties amid Iran threat.
- US President Biden restates support for '2 states for 2 peoples,' but says 'ground not ripe' to restart Israel-Palestinian talks.
Sports News
- Murali Sreeshankar becomes first Indian male long jumper to qualify for World Athletics Championships finals.
- Netherlands and Zimbabwe booked their place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 after beating USA and Papua New Guinea in their respective World Cup qualifier semi-finals.
- Norway knocked out of Women's Euro 2022 after shock defeat by 1-0 against Austria on July 15th.
