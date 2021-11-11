India launches e-AMRIT Portal on electric vehicles at COP26 – Know Key Details Here

India on November 10, 2021, launched an electric vehicle awareness web portal called e-Amrit at the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow, UK. NITI Aayog Adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha and the UK High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping attended the launch of e-Amrit. The 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) Summit began on October 31, 2021 and will go on till November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, UK.

What is e-AMRIT Portal? NITI Aayog on November 10, 2021, launched the e-AMRIT (Accelerated e-Mobility Revolution for India’s Transportation) web portal at COP26 Summit in Glasgow. e-AMRIT web portal has been developed in collaboration between NITI Aayog and UK government as part of the India-UK Joint Roadmap 2030. The e-AMRIT portal aims at creating awareness about electric mobility in India. It has been developed as a ‘one-stop site’ for all the information related to the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The web portal will be accessible through different devices such as PCs, mobile phones, tablets, screen readers. NITI Aayog is working on adding more features and innovative tools to make the e-AMRIT portal more interactive and user-friendly.

e-AMRIT portal Features

The e-AMRIT portal by offering access to information about electric vehicles aims to assist electric vehicle users or electric vehicle adopters to:

Feasibility research on switching to EV: Switch to electric vehicles by offering insights about electric vehicle technologies, types of electric vehicles, insurance options, and financing options.

Knowledge repository on EV: Set up the electric vehicle or associated enterprise by providing insights on the key initiatives of central and state governments.

Tools to calculate EV experience: Assess the benefits of electric vehicles with uniquely designed tools to determine the users' savings with electric vehicles compared to petrol/diesel vehicles.

Information about EV businesses: Get all the information on the Indian electric vehicle market and industry and the key developments driving the e-mobility ecosystem forward.

e-AMRIT Portal Significance

The e-AMRIT portal aims to accelerate the initiatives of the government on raising awareness of electric vehicles and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of adopting electric vehicles.

The e-AMRIT portal aims to be an accelerator of change and influence millions of users and stakeholders to adopt electric vehicles. The portal has been built to address the needs and priorities of future electric vehicle users, early electric vehicle adopters, academia, government, industry, research community, businesses.

India has been implementing various initiatives for accelerating the decarbonization of transport and increasing the adoption of electric mobility in the country. PLI and FAME are some of the schemes that are significant in the creation of an ecosystem for the early adoption of electric vehicles.

