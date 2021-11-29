Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL launch Model Retail Outlet scheme and digital customer feedback program

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) announced the launch of a Digital Customer Feedback Program- Darpan@petrolpump- and Model Retail Outlet Scheme.

The three oil PSUs to keep pace with the rapidly changing consumer behavior and to offer a heightened customer experience in retail outlets, aim to benchmark the Retail Outlet Standards to ensure standardized customer facilities through these initiatives.

The initiative by BPCL, Indian Oil, and HPCL was inaugurated by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Unveiled an ambitious program of Model Retail Outlets and Darpan instant feedback mechanism with the objective of enhancing service standards & amenities to our over 6 crore consumers who are served by our OMCs everyday. @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/ZYoBsAXZAR — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 26, 2021

Objective of Model Retail Outlet Scheme

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited have joined hands to launch Model Retail Outlets for enhancing the service standards and amenities across their networks which serve over 6 crore consumers every day.

Key details of Model Retail Outlet Scheme

• The scheme launched by the PSUs will involve an intense 5 level evaluation process of over 7,000 retail outlets in India.

• The retail outlets will be evaluated on a set of core service and the facility parameters as well as the standard of customer amenities, such as clean and hygienic washrooms, customer-centric innovative offerings, etc.

• The Retail outlets are divided into 4 categories on the basis of facilities offered, sales performance, and their percentage of digital transactions at the point of sale in keeping with Digital India imperative.

• The top performers will be awarded the ‘Uttam’ and ‘Shresth’ awards by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The respective Oil companies will honour the top performers with the ‘Rajya Sarv Pratham’ awards.

Darpan@petrolpump: Digital customer feedback program

The digital customer feedback program is a unique, real-time feedback program that will encourage the customers in giving their valuable feedback which will further help in enhancing the service standards at retail outlets.