Sonu Sood made brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID vaccination programme

During the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in 2020, the actor had arranged food and travel for thousands of migrant workers to help them reach their home states.

Created On: Apr 13, 2021 11:43 ISTModified On: Apr 13, 2021 11:54 IST
Actor Sonu Sood with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, Image Source: Twitter/ Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, on April 13, 2021, announced that Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will be the Brand Ambassador for Punjab’s COVID vaccination programme.

Amarinder Singh mentioned that the people of Punjab are very hesitant about the vaccine. But he expressed confidence that when the people of Punjab will hear from the ‘Punjab da puttar’ (Son of Punjab) about the benefits of the vaccine, and how safe it is, they will believe him.

The chief minister is also of the opinion that there is no one more suited for the role to influence and inspire the people of Punjab to take the vaccine.

Actor Sonu Sood also expressed how honoured he is to be appointed as the brand ambassador for the vaccination programme.

On the occasion, the actor also presented his book ‘I am no Messiah’ to the chief minister. The book entails his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

During the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in 2020, the actor had arranged food and travel for thousands of migrant workers to help them reach their home states. Since then, the actor has earned the status of a ‘messiah’ (saviour) among the migrants.

Inspiring initiatives by the actor Sonu Sood since the outbreak of coronavirus

During the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, the actor opened his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai for the doctors, nurses, and medical staff members who were working day and night to save lives.

The actor had launched Shakti Annadanam in the name of his late father to feed atleast 45,000 people every day in Mumbai.

He also helped over 20,000 migrants’ workers reach their home states. He collaborated with the Maharashtra and Karnataka state governments to arrange buses for the migrants. In some instances, he also provided air tickets.

The actor, in association with Learnet Skills, a joint venture betweenNational Skill Development Corporation and Schoolnet India launched a free app called ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ to provide job opportunities to migrant workers in India.

In one instance, Sonu Sood when saw a video of a farmer’s daughters ploughing a field, the actor arranged a tractor for the farmer in the village of KV Palli, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, India.

Sonu Sood had also organized a charter flight for a group of 135 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan during the lockdown. The actor, with the help of FlySpiceJet, was able to arrange the flight fromKyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek to Varanasi, India.

