Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 10 August to 15 August 2020

Independence Day 2020: PM Modi's Speech; National Digital Health Mission launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th Independence Day speech on August 15, 2020 to mark 74th Independence Day. While delivering his speech, PM Modi launched the National Digital Health Mission under which all Indians will get a Health ID card containing information about their medical conditions.

PM Modi launched Submarine Optical Fibre Cable connecting Chennai & Port Blair

PM Narendra Modi on August 10, 2020 launched the Submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) through video conferencing. The Optical Fibre Cable connects Chennai with Port Blair. The project for the construction of Optical Fibre Cable began in December 2018 with the laying of foundation stone by PM Modi at Port Blair.

Mt. Sinabung erupts in Indonesia spewing smoke & ash into sky

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted on August 10, 2020, spewing smoke and ash into the sky. The Mt Sinabung volcano emitted massive amount of ash, forming 16,400 ft long smoke tower and covering nearby areas with a thick layer of ash and smoke.

Urdu Poet Rahat Indori passes away

Veteran Urdu Poet Rahat Indori died on August 11, 2020 after testing COVID-19 positive. He was 70. The poet battled two hear attacks, had 60% pneumonia and could not be saved. Indori worked as a lyricist for films like Munnabhai MBBS, Mission Kashmir, Ghatak and Murder .

Daughter born before 2005 entitled to equal property rights: SC

Supreme Court recently ruled out that daughters are entitled to enjoy equal property rights even if born before Hindu Succession Act 2005 amendment. The apex court states that daughters have equal rights in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) properties.

Saudi Arabia ends loan, oil supply to Pakistan

As per the sources, Saudi Arabia has ended its decades-long friendship with Pakistan by ending its oil supply and loan facility. Moreover, Pakistan has been asked to repay USD 1 billion to the Saudi Arabia under the USD 6.2 billion package announced in November 2018.

Google launches People Cards Feature in India: Get Everything Here

Google India has launched "People Cards" feature in India that enables users create their virtual visiting cards on Search Engine and build online presence. For this purpose, users need to have their own Google Account and mobile phone number to create people cards.

Government permits Sale & Registration of E-Vehicles without batteries

The Government has officially allowed sale and registration of electric vehicles without installed batteries. The move is likely to lower the upfront cost of electric vehicles. The pre-fitted batteries cost around 30-40% of the total cost. Companies can now provide the batteries separately.

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court

The Supreme Court has found Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for two of his tweets on the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Indian judiciary. The apex court will hear Bhushan on August 20, 2020 and will pronounce the sentence.

Israel & UAE sign peace agreement; Israel to end West Bank annexation

US President Donald Trump has helped the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel sign historic peace agreement on August 13, 2020, normalising diplomatic relations between them.