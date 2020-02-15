Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 10 February to 15 February 2020

Government launches School Health Ambassador Initiative

The Central Government launched the School Health Ambassador Initiative under its ambitious Ayushman Bharat programme. The School Health Ambassador Initiative aims to make the students aware about the preventive health aspects. The Government will appoint two teachers in every government school as ‘health and wellness ambassadors’ under this initiative.

SC directs parties to publish criminal records of candidates

The Supreme Court (SC) ordered the political parties to make public the criminal records of all its members. The Parties were asked to publish the records on their official websites as well as on Facebook and Twitter handles. While giving the ruling, the apex court asked the political parties the basis on which tickets were awarded to candidates with criminal record.

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Chief Minister of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 by gaining majority in 70-seat assembly. The party won a total of 62 seats; leaving behind the Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress. Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister on February 16, 2020.

WHO renames Coronavirus as COVID-19

The World Health Organization has renamed the novel Coronavirus as ‘COVID-19’, that has claimed the lives of over 1000 people in China so far. The Coronavirus that originated in China, is now spread across 24 countries. China has so far reported over 68,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Three cases of the virus have also been reported from Kerala, India.

Over 8 Lakh under-5 age Children died in India: UNICEF’s Report

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) recently released its annual State of the World's Children Report 2019. The report stated that India’s under-5 age children mortality rate is 37 per 1000 live births. In 2019, around 8 lakh children of under 5 years of age lost their lives.

Government to print new Re 1 Currency Note

Government has decided to introduce new one rupee currency note with updated security features. The new Re 1 note will have various watermarks and its value will be mentioned in 15 different languages. It would comprise the image of oil exploration platform ‘Sagar Samrat’.

Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act

The Supreme Court recently sustained the constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018. The court stated that the provision of pre-arrest bail can be only will be applicable only in extraordinary situations where the denial of bail would indicate miscarriage of justice.

Top 20 Smart Cities to act as ‘Sister Cities’ for bottom 20

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently announced that the top 20 smart cities will be now paired with the bottom 20 smart cities as 'sister cities' to improve their performance. For instance, Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh will be paired with Punjab's Amritsar and Gujarat's Ahmadabad will help Chandigarh.

One Year of Pulwama attack commemorated in India

India on February 14, 2020 inaugurated a memorial to commemorate the one year of Pulwama Attack that claimed the lives of 40 brave Indian soldiers at the Lethpora camp. The memorial contains the names and photographs of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the deadly terror attack.

Supreme Court lifts off ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court recently lifted off the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR between 6 pm and 6 am. The ban was imposed to deal with the falling air quality level in the region. The ruling came after the builders filed a petition stating that the ban had served its purpose now.