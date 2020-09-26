Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 21 September to 26 September 2020

Feluda, first CRISPER COVID-19 test of India, approved for launch

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval for the commercial launch of ‘Feluda’, the first TATA Clustered Regulatory Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPER) test of India for COVID-19. The Test has met the quality benchmarks for detecting the COVID-19.

Indian Navy Women officers for first time to join helicopter stream

Two women officers of the Indian Navy will be for the first time ever joining the helicopter stream of the naval branch of Indian armed forces as “Observers” (Airborne Tacticians). These women officers will be operating from the warships. Earlier, the entry of women officers was restricted to fixed-wing aircraft.

SC states Right to protest comes with certain restrictions

The Supreme Court has recently noted that the Right to Protest is not an absolute right. The right to protest comes with certain restrictions; there has to be a balance between the right to protest and right to mobility of people.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill passed by Parliament

The Parliament has passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 on September 21, 2020 that seeks to amend the 2016 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that is meant for resolving the insolvency of businesses and individuals.

Saudi Arabia suspends to and from travel to 3 nations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia has formally suspended travel to and from India, Argentina and Brazil amid the increasing COVID-19 cases.

Lok Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 has been passed the Lok Sabha amid the protests from oppositions. The J&K Bill declares Kashmiri, Hindi and Dogri, as official languages of the J&K apart from English and Urdu.

Parliament passes 3 Labour Codes to reform labour laws

Parliament on September 23, 2020 passed labour codes to reform the Labour Laws. These three labour codes are Occupational Safety, Health, Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code), Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and Social Security Code, 2020.

Shivangi Singh makes history by being first woman pilot to fly Rafale aircraft

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh has become the first woman fighter pilot to fly Rafale aircraft. The Rafale aircraft was officially inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10, 2020. Singh is currently undergoing training to fly the aircraft.

Government notifies new evaluation standards for hydrogen cell vehicles

The Central Government has notified the new evaluation standards for the hydrogen fuel-cell based vehicles. The notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. These safety evaluation standards for Hydrogen Fuel Cells have been notified through amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Bihar General Elections 2020 Scheduled Out, Voting on 3 days, Counting on November 10

The Bihar General Elections 2020 scheduled has been announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The voting will be held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the counting of votes will be held on November 10, 2020.