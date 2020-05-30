Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 25 May to 30 May 2020

Gaganyaan Mission: Indian cosmonauts restart their training in Russia

Four Indian cosmonauts have began their training in Russia again under India's Gaganyaan mission. Earlier, their training was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaganyaan is India's first manned space mission. Individuals who have selected for the mission are being trained at Russia's Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Centre (GCTC).

Manipur's Initiative praised by UN

The ‘Khudol’ initiative of a Manipur's NGO has been praised by the UN Envoy on Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake and has been mentioned it in the Top 10 Global Initiatives. Khudol initiative is an all inclusive initiative to fight against the COVID-19 virus. The initiative was launched by Ya All NGO.

Mizoram accords Sports with industrial status

Mizoram has become the first Indian state to accord Industrial Status to Sports with an aim to attract more investment for sports in the state. The move is expected to accelerate investment and create employment opportunities. Mizoram is home to the best of footballers in northeastern region.

What are Locusts, How they look & How are they Harmful?

After COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan, Locusts attack is the third major happening that has engulfed India. Locusts have made their way to India after migrating from Pakistan. The locusts swarms are attacking the crop fields in states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and are risking the food security of the nation. Know what are locusts and all about them here.

Aarogya Setu turned into open source

The Government has turned the Aarogya Setu app into an open source. With this, the Coronavirus contact tracing app will be published on a public code repository. The Government will reveal its code in the public domain. The move came after the privacy and security of its users were questioned.

Why WHO stopped Hydroxycholoroquine trials for COVID-19 Treatment?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has halted the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug trials over the safety concerns of COVID-19 patients. The decision came after The Lancet published that the drug leads to higher mortality rate among the patients.

Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Know Everything Here

Various media sources and posts on the social media platforms have revealed that Uttarakhand has been burning since a week. Around 21 instances of forest fires have been reported from the Kumaon region of Uttarkhand and 15 incidents from Garhwal.

The Ickabog: First 5 Chapters launched online by J.K. Rowling

The first five chapters of ‘The Ickabog’ book have been launched online by Harry Potter series writer J.K Rowling for free. More chapters would be published online by the writer. Rowling will release the printed version, e-book and audio formats in November 2020.

Ajit Jogi, former CM of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi died at the age of 74 on May 29, 2020 following a brief illness. Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi was the first ever Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh who served from November 2000 to November 2003 as a member of Congress party. In June 2016, he separated from Congress and constituted the Janta Congress.

Coronavirus Vaccine in India: Know details here

A total of 30 groups are working on the development of Coronavirus Vaccine in India. Scientists and pharmaceutical companies are also involved in re-working of 10 potential drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Get all details of COVID-19 vaccines in India here.